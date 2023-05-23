Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan turns heads in impossibly slick latex dress

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan drops jaws in impossibly clingy latex dress
Victoria Beckham would no doubt approve of Mia's stunning style moment at the 76th Canned Film Festival

Mia Regan is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Georgia Brown
Mia Regan proved her model status as she graced the Killers Of The Flower Moon red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. 

The girlfriend of Romeo Beckham has long been on our fashion radar, having made waves in the industry after debuting her denim capsule collection with Victoria Beckham late last year. And over the weekend, the 20-year-old style muse defied expectations in a phenomenal futuristic dress

Mia Regan attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. © Getty
Mia Regan floored fans in a silver latex dress

Switching up her usual Y2K cargo pants and crochet crop tops, Mia stole the spotlight in a head-to-toe silver ensemble crafted from custom latex by AVELLANO. 

Rocking a fitted metallic bodycon maxi dress, comprised of delicate buckled straps, structured bodice panelling and matching pointed-toe heeled boots, the star's monochrome moment looked incredible on her modelesque frame. 

Mia Regan attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.© Getty
Mia dazzled in diamonds from Chopard

Mia, who was styled by Danyul Brown, dazzled in a glitzy combination of a diamond choker, stud earrings and a glittering diamond-encrusted ring from Chopard. 

Nailing understated elegance, the platinum blonde beauty slicked her mullet into a neat low bun and sported a glowy makeup look, courtesy of her expert glam team Chynara Kojoeva and Shaila Moran.

Taking to Instagram to share photographs snapped at celebrity hotspot Hotel Martinez, Mia penned: "Silver dress alert !!!!" which caused a flurry of fans and famous friends to flock to the comments - but Romeo had the best reaction. 

Mia Regan was photographed in a silver dress at Hotel Martinez before the red carpet© Getty
Mia was photographed at Hotel Martinez before the red carpet

"Woah… like a smoking hot metallic dream," commented one fan, as another penned: "Jaw drop," and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly wrote: "Stunning." 

Romeo, who has dated Mia for three years, showed off his humorous side as he teased in the comments: "Damn you looking fine what’s ur #??? Xx"

Lovebirds Mia and Romeo are already becoming the power couple of their generation, following in David and Victoria's stylish footsteps. 

mia regan in baker street station© Instagram
Mia and Romeo have been dating for three years

From ruling the red carpet to perfecting off-duty cool during London and Paris Fashion Weeks, they’ve had some of the most epic fashion moments both together and individually. Mia is a reliable source for ethically sourced, vintage-inspired Y2K looks and is a potential designer in the making - thanks to Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. 

romeo and mia beckham share an embrace in London© nstagram
The stylish couple made their red carpet debut at the Fashion Awards in 2022

Romeo on the other hand is absolutely his father’s son, always exuding an effortlessly suave agenda whether he's in a suit or a sweater.

