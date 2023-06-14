Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Buy Less, Wear More: Angie Smith’s edit of 10 stunning summer dresses with sleeves
Buy Less, Wear More: Angie Smith’s edit of 10 stunning summer dresses with sleeves

Hello! Fashion's style contributor curates your summer wishlist...

Summer dresses with sleeves is one of the most requested items in my DMs. 

So I thought it only right that I do a little round up of my ten favourite styles....

The Tiered Dress

Deep tiers give this cotton-rich midi dress a swishable feel. It's cut to a regular fit, with added stretch in the soft fabric to keep it in shape. Short puff sleeves create a touch of volume, while side pockets are handy for carrying your essentials. Complete with a simple round neck and a back button fastening. .

£39.50 FROM M&S

The Printed Dress

Flattering and fun, the pleated bodice and voluminous skirt will have you reaching for this dress again and again all spring (and summer) long.

£180 FROM KITRI

The Backless Option

The Tallulah is a green cap-sleeve dress with a lower-back cut-out and flattering bias-cut midi skirt. Rixo's Design Director, Orlagh, found a vintage daisy print in Paris and reimagined it. Stunning.

£265 FROM RIXO

The Ditsy Print

This dress exudes vintage-inspired charm - the dainty 'Feathered Floral' pattern is like beautiful old wallpaper. Cut from voile blended with 52% organic cotton, it has a slim bodice and flowy midi skirt, both of which are traced with delicate ruffles.

£270 FROM NET-A-PORTER

The Maximalist

Eclectic and elegant in equal measure, the statement Seeker shirtdress from Australian label Alémais is adorned with artwork designed in collaboration with Paris-based artist, Lou Benesch.

£615 FROM LIBERTY

The Little Black Dress

This midi dress features a loose-fit upper and an A-line bottom with elastics at waist and is crafted from a crisp cotton weave.


£89 FROM ARKET

The Denim

This maxi dress is crafted from pure cotton in chambray blue... Easy to wear, it's detailed with buttons down the chest and shirring around the waist for a flattering finish.

£175 FROM ME+EM

The Knit Dress

So chic and forever flattering, this midi is the perfect day-to-night summer staple.

£88.00 FROM FREE PEOPLE

The T-Shirt Dress

This long dress in organic cotton with short sleeves ties at the side with a casual round neckline, perfect for everyday. 

£125 FROM SÉZANE

The Linen Dress

This butterfly sleeve dress is crafted from woven linen. Designed with short, gathered sleeves, a v-cut neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette with a long floaty skirt.


£65 FROM & OTHER STORIES

