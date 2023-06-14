Buy Less, Wear More: Angie Smith’s edit of 10 stunning summer dresses with sleeves

Summer dresses with sleeves is one of the most requested items in my DMs.

So I thought it only right that I do a little round up of my ten favourite styles....

© Angie Smith @angiesmithstyle

The Tiered Dress

Cotton Rich Puff Sleeve Midi Tiered Dress - M&S

Deep tiers give this cotton-rich midi dress a swishable feel. It's cut to a regular fit, with added stretch in the soft fabric to keep it in shape. Short puff sleeves create a touch of volume, while side pockets are handy for carrying your essentials. Complete with a simple round neck and a back button fastening. .

£39.50 FROM M&S

The Printed Dress

Maggie Vintage Plates Maxi Dress - Kitri

Flattering and fun, the pleated bodice and voluminous skirt will have you reaching for this dress again and again all spring (and summer) long.

£180 FROM KITRI

The Backless Option

Tallulah Cut-Out Back Dress - Rixo

The Tallulah is a green cap-sleeve dress with a lower-back cut-out and flattering bias-cut midi skirt. Rixo's Design Director, Orlagh, found a vintage daisy print in Paris and reimagined it. Stunning. £265 FROM RIXO

The Ditsy Print

Gia ruffled floral-print dress - Dôen

This dress exudes vintage-inspired charm - the dainty 'Feathered Floral' pattern is like beautiful old wallpaper. Cut from voile blended with 52% organic cotton, it has a slim bodice and flowy midi skirt, both of which are traced with delicate ruffles.

£270 FROM NET-A-PORTER

The Maximalist

Seeker Shirtdress - Alémais

Eclectic and elegant in equal measure, the statement Seeker shirtdress from Australian label Alémais is adorned with artwork designed in collaboration with Paris-based artist, Lou Benesch. £615 FROM LIBERTY

The Little Black Dress

Wide Cotton Dress - Arket

This midi dress features a loose-fit upper and an A-line bottom with elastics at waist and is crafted from a crisp cotton weave.

£89 FROM ARKET

The Denim

Chambray Shirred Waist Maxi Dress - ME+EM

This maxi dress is crafted from pure cotton in chambray blue... Easy to wear, it's detailed with buttons down the chest and shirring around the waist for a flattering finish.

£175 FROM ME+EM

The Knit Dress

Darby Sweater Midi Dress - Free People

So chic and forever flattering, this midi is the perfect day-to-night summer staple.

£88.00 FROM FREE PEOPLE

The T-Shirt Dress

Pippa Dress - Sézane

This long dress in organic cotton with short sleeves ties at the side with a casual round neckline, perfect for everyday. £125 FROM SÉZANE

The Linen Dress

Butterfly Sleeve Dress - & Other Stories