The 7 chicest designer tennis bags to inspire your Wimbledon style game

Since the first Wimbledon tennis tournament was held in 1877, tennis bags have evolved from functional sports equipment into a seamless blend of practicality and style.
Thanks to some of our favourite designers, these bags have become more than just a means of carrying racquets; they are now fashion statements that reflect the discerning tastes of modern players.
With meticulous attention to detail, the likes of Louis Vuitton, Anya Hindmarch and Tory Burch have crafted sleek and durable bags that accommodate tennis equipment, balls, and accessories while exuding elegance. From vibrant colours to minimalist designs, the options cater to every athleisure lover’s individual aesthetic.
In 2023, designer tennis bags are the epitome of sophistication. From classic leather accents to delicate embroidery, they encapsulate the essence of Wimbledon-inspired fashion, allowing players to make a statement both on and off the court.