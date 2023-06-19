The 7 chicest designer tennis bags to inspire your Wimbledon style game

From classic leather accents to delicate embroidery, these racquet bags encapsulate the essence of tennis-inspired fashion…

Since the first Wimbledon tennis tournament was held in 1877, tennis bags have evolved from functional sports equipment into a seamless blend of practicality and style.

Thanks to some of our favourite designers, these bags have become more than just a means of carrying racquets; they are now fashion statements that reflect the discerning tastes of modern players.

With meticulous attention to detail, the likes of Louis Vuitton, Anya Hindmarch and Tory Burch have crafted sleek and durable bags that accommodate tennis equipment, balls, and accessories while exuding elegance. From vibrant colours to minimalist designs, the options cater to every athleisure lover’s individual aesthetic.

Tory Burch's racquet case is perfect for Wimbledon fans

In 2023, designer tennis bags are the epitome of sophistication. From classic leather accents to delicate embroidery, they encapsulate the essence of Wimbledon-inspired fashion, allowing players to make a statement both on and off the court.

My Style Bags

Straw Tennis Racket Case - My Style Bags

Crafted from woven straw, this personalised tennis racket case features a pure cotton lining, adjustable fine leather strap, external pocket and zip closure.

£165 FROM THE GO-TO

Anya Hindmarch

Bespoke Walton Tennis Bag - Anya Hindmarch.

The ultimate combination of luxury and practicality, this bag is designed to take everything you need to and from the court with ease. Bearing all the same qualities as the brand's signature luggage collection but with chic athletic additions, each Bespoke Walton Tennis Bag is made from durable recycled canvas, features a detachable compartment for your tennis balls and an outer pocket for your tennis racquet. Personalise the front with your choice of initials and make this the perfect gift (to yourself) or any tennis lover. £1,200 FROM ANYA HINDMARCH

Tory Burch

Neutral Logo Tennis Racquet Case - Tory Burch

Tory Burch's racquet holder embodies the timeless elegance of tennis. Constructed with a durable canvas, the classic sport accessory is designed to fit one standard-sized racquet. It features an adjustable strap with a logo shoulder pad, interior and exterior pockets to carry your phone, headphones, keys and wallet, and is finished with leather trims and rolled brass hardware for an elevated style. £360 FROM TORY BURCH

Brother Vellies

Matchpoint Tennis Club Tote - Brother Vellies

After falling in love with tennis Brother Vellies' Creative Director became dedicated to creating some of the most beautiful tennis products in the world, and we think she's serving some seriously winning accessories.

£855 FROM BROTHER VELLIES

Louis Vuitton

Suzanne Etui Racket Pouch - Louis Vuitton

The Suzanne Etui Racket Pouch brings LV's iconic monogram pattern to the tennis courts. This holder features a jacquard strap for easy carrying and a pouch that holds a set of four tennis balls. Gleaming hardware and supple leather piping finish this sporty accessory.

£1,460 FROM LOUIS VUITTON

MZ Wallace

Tennis Large Metro Tote Deluxe - MZ Wallace

With padded nylon handles, and adjustable nylon crossbody strap and plenty of handy compartments; MZ Wallace has created the ultimate tennis bag for city slickers. This tote boasts eight interior pockets as well as key ring strap and phone pocket. £260 FROM MZ WALLACE

Terrida

Tennis-Racket Bag - Terrida