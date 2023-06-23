Dua Lipa channels an unlikely superhero for her latest look

The singer posted a series of images to her Instagram, paying homage to a millennial icon

There's an innumerable number of fashion trends that have given us major nostalgia over the recent years, thanks to the resurgent popularity of 1990s/2000s dressing.

But Dua Lipa has just won Y2K with her latest Instagram post, paying tribute to every millennial's favourite TV superhero...

© Instagram Dua wore a brown cargo jacket set from Miu Miu

She captioned the post '"call me beep me if u wanna reach me" - the lyrics in the theme tune sung by Christina Milan for the TV show, Kim Possible.

Dua gave Kim P's iconic off-duty military look a 2023 cool-girl makeover, and quite frankly we are obsessed.

The 27-year-old posted a series of images wearing a cropped brown bomber jacket with a mini white bandeau underneath paired with a military midi skirt with a gold belt. She paired the whole Miu Miu look with the label's Nappa leather shoulder bag, layers of gold jewellery and oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram She gave Kim Possible's look a cool-girl makeover

We already know that Dua Lipa has a penchant for Y2K inspired outfits. From her incredible burnt orange ruffle top with glossy alligator print trousers to her noughties inspired halterneck mini dress, she's an undisputed retro dressing muse.

Kim Possible

For the Gen-Z's who might not know who Kim was (cries millennial tears), Kim Possible was the eponymous, cartoon character who was a high school student and cheerleader by day, and a world saving crime-fighter by night. She wore long cargo pants with plenty of pockets, a low slung brown belt and a cropped black top - every 2000s R&B girlband's uniform. Aside from her incredible ability to save the world, she was a straight-A student with cool-girl catchphrases like her iconic "what's the sitch?". She also had the gadget of the moment, way before any of us could image the proficiency of an Iphone - the 'Kimmunicator'.

We think 2023 Kim would 100% be a Miu Miu girly...