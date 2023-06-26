Jacquemus just sent Kendall Jenner down the runway in an iconic Princess Diana-inspired trend

Princess Diana captivated the world with her impeccable sense of style, and by the looks of the latest Jacquemus show, she continues to do so.

During the brand’s spring/summer 2024 show, which was held at the Château de Versailles, supermodel Kendall Jenner had us doing a double take. Her statement choker was eerily reminiscent of one of Princess Diana’s most beloved and iconic pieces of jewellery, her triple strand pearl and sapphire necklace.

This stunning accessory, worn by the Princess on numerous occasions, became synonymous with her timeless elegance and left an indelible mark on the world of fashion and royal heritage. Recently the necklace was painstakingly recreated by vintage jewellery Susan Caplan for Elizabeth Debicki to wear in The Crown season five.

"The iconic choker was my biggest challenge - but I love a challenge,” Caplan told Hello! Fashion, “It was important to get it right as it was my favourite piece of Diana's jewels. Diana was loved by so many. She is a true icon - a symbol of kindness, fashion and beauty whose legacy continues today. Her style and how she accessorised with jewellery was full of bold yet understated elegance which is still celebrated today by all generations."

The necklace was a wedding gift given to Lady Diana Spencer by Queen Elizabeth II when she married Prince Charles, in their 'fairytale' ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981. The necklace is said to have been inspired by an existing piece in the royal collection, possibly dating back to the early 19th century. The necklace features three strands of lustrous pearls, each carefully selected for their size, uniformity, and iridescent quality. The pearls graduate in size, with the smallest near the clasp and the largest in the centre. The strands are held together by a stunning centrepiece composed of oval-shaped sapphires surrounded by diamonds, with a larger sapphire pendant hanging delicately at the bottom. The elegant contrast between the deep blue sapphires and the creamy white pearls adds a regal touch to the design, making it a timeless masterpiece.

The triple strand pearl and sapphire necklace held great significance for Princess Diana. The sapphires were chosen to complement her engagement ring, which featured a large oval blue sapphire surrounded by diamonds. The necklace became a symbol of her royal status and was often worn to complement her stunning evening gowns during formal events and state visits. Diana's ability to effortlessly blend timeless elegance with contemporary fashion trends solidified her status as a style icon.