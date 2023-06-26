The 7 best tiara designers to have on your radar

Don't be fooled into thinking tiaras are only reserved for royalty (or those who want a princess wedding like Paris Hilton) on their wedding day.

They're making a comeback, and not just in the form of the traditional, jewelled pieces we immediately think of when hearing 'tiara,' either. Contemporary crowns and statement headpieces alike are also a popular choice, much like the Princess of Wales' bespoke floral headpiece she wore during King Charles III's Coronation.

Princess Kate's statement floral crown was a fresh take on traditional tiaras

"I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more popular like two pieces and vintage gowns, but also sleek, minimal designs that speak for themselves," Sharon Sever, head designer of couture bridal label Galia Lahav told Hello! Fashion earlier this year, "The new generations of brides want to be different - they want to start new trends and stand out."

Whether you're looking for a traditional tiara or a floral crown, to buy or to rent. These are some of the best places to shop for those special headpieces...

The 7 tiara designers to have on your radar...

Bentley and Skinner

Bentley & Skinner are a royal appointed jewellers who have been selling diamond tiaras since 1880. Three of their period pieces were used in the 2019 Downton Abbey film set in 1927, at a time when tiaras were well-established adornments for members of the aristocracy. Victorian, Belle Époque, and Edwardian tiaras are available for purchase or hire at their jewellery shop at Piccadilly.

© Bentley & Skinner A Diamond-Set Tiara Made By Bentley & Skinner

55 Piccadilly, London, W1J 0DX.

bentley-skinner.co.uk

Bridal Rogue Gallery

Bridal Rogue Gallery have been designing and selling wedding gowns for over 25 years, who stock luxury bridal designers including Pronovias, Pronovias Privee, Atelier Pronovias, Vera Wang, Eliza Jane Howell, Atelier Emelia and more. Owner Catriona Dose began by sellng her creations to Harrods, then swiftly opened up her first bridal shop in London. They also sell a range of stunning bridal accessories at an affordable price point.

Bridal Rogue Gallery - Alexandra Tiara

Cassandra Goad

Designer and gemologist Cassandra's one and only store worldwide is a stunning townhouse on Sloane Street.,"Velvet sofas, glass cabinets, reclaimed wooden floor and windows that let the daylight flood in." She also believes in minimising her environmental impact and is concerned about recycling metals. She repurposes precious metals and stones of rarely worn jewels into new creations. If sustainability in the jewellery industry is a must in your tiara search, Cassandra Goad is a great place to go.

Cassandra Goad - Villa Ariadne Pearl and Diamond White Gold Tiara

147 Sloane Street Knightsbridge London, SW1X 9BZ.

cassandragoad.com

Dolecka London

Dolecka has specialised in luxury bridal accessories since 2006. Aiming to speak to the modern bride, they hand-make every unique piece, from crowns and tiaras, to pearl veil or something totally bespoke. Their floral crowns are an excellent choice for those who want to stray away from the traditional tiara.

Dolecka - Francesca Crown

dolecka.co.uk

Garrard

Garrard have been responsible for some of the royal family's most precious jewels, including many of the heirloom tiaras worn by females at their weddings. Granted, a tiara of such grandeur may not be in the majority of budgets, the jewellers are now giving brides to be the chance to channel their inner princess and rent tiaras and High jewellery with their new 'Something Borrowed' service. Prices start from £250 for jewellery and £2500 for tiaras and after each rental, the client will also have a year to redeem their rental fee against a new item at Garrard. Rentals are available via instore appointment.

Pearl Tiara - Garrard

24 Albemarle St, London, W1S 4HT. somethingborrowedgarrard.com

Hermoine Harbutt

Hermione Harbutt has been creating exquisite accessories weddings and events since 2008. She is known for her intricate headpieces, crowns, millinery, race wear and jewellery, all available online and within her showroom in Kensington.

Tatiana Silver Tiara

5 Kensington Church Walk, London, W8 4NB.

hermoineharbutt.com

Ivory & Co

Ivory & co. pieces are so stunning and at a great price point. Award winning design duo Sarah Bussey and Alexander Longhi studied at the design institution Goldsmiths College, University of London. They then began Ivory & Co, almost three decades ago. Though they don't have a physical boutique in London, they are stocked in store at John Lewis' across London and the rest of the UK, meaning you can go and see their pieces for yourself.

Ivory & Co. - Vintage Lace Freshwater Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Pave Tiara

ivoryandcotiaras.co.uk

