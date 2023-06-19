Hailey Bieber just gave the 90s slip dress a quiet luxury makeover

The beauty entrepeneur stepped out for date night with Justin oozing Barbiecore glam for the second time in a week...

It's official, Hailey Bieber is the moment right now.

The 26-year-old has had a lot to celebrate recently with her eponymous beauty brand Rhode (her middle name): its one year birthday; the launch of its latest product the 'Glazing Milk'; and our personal favourite - its launch in the UK.

Of course she celebrated in typical It-girl fashion. But even during some well deserved downtime, her incredible sartorial agenda is unchanged, proving she's the ultimate fashion muse. And her recent look for date night with Justin Bieber combined 'retro supermodel' with 2023's favourite quiet luxury and barbiecore trends.

© Getty She wore a stunning slip dress from Anna October

She stepped out over the weekend for dinner in New York City with her husband, wearing a stunning satin baby pink midi dress from Ukrainian label Anna October - the second time she's opted for powdery pink in one week. She wore the 'Waterlily dress' from the brand's SS23 collection, which boasts a bustier style bodice and an ultra sophisticated open back with a bra-like strap fastening. Underwear as outerwear just got the most elegant makeover.

Hailey, like many celebs including Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow are nailing the quiet luxury trend right now, which of course means there wasn't a logo in sight with her effortlessly chic look.

© Getty She nailed barbiecore for the second time this week

She paired the look with a black handbag and a pair of pointed black slingback flats with a chunky gold buckle from Saint Laurent, proving that flats are back with a bang for this summer. The Princess of Wales wore the perfect slingback flats to the Polo last July, and they now come in even more stunning colourways for 2023.

90s-approved pink slip dresses were having a moment in 2022 (as with many other retro trends) and Hailey was unsurprisingly a pioneer, as was TikTok's fashion fanatic subcultures. She first added fuel to the frenzy when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in the chicest rose-tinted slip paired with grungey black platform boots.

© Getty Hailey helped pink slip dresses go viral in 2022

What is Quiet Luxury?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion. “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.” Designer logos are eschewed and discreet high-end fashion is preferred. For example, you might wear a super chic Khaite dress, paired with a Chloe Marcie handbag, over a Versace dress with emblazoned motifs and a Louis Vuitton monogram bag.