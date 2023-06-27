Phoebe Waller-Bridge surprises fans with sleek new look

First-time leading lady Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been killing it on the red carpet of late. If her performance as Indiana Jones' goddaughter is equally up to scratch, we're in for a cinematic treat.

Last week saw several sartorial triumphs from the multi-hyphenate, and her latest premiere look raised the bar even further. The 37-year-old embraced Hollywood glamour, branching out from the all-black colour palette to which she has previously remained faithful.

© Getty Phoebe wore an ensemble by Ashi Studio

Switching things up in the shade department has clearly served her well, although indubitably she pulls off black with cool-girl ease. At London's Leicester Square, Phoebe stepped out on the red carpet for the UK premiere of her new upcoming picture, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The actress championed sleek tailoring with a splash of glitz, sporting a shiny lattice gown, embedded with pearl-style beading.

The piece felt suitably high octane for the occasion, and yet the no-frills, form-fitting silhouette had an air of restraint about it. Featuring a subtle thigh-split, her gown was from Saudi couture label Ashi Studio's SS23 collection.

© Getty The actress went for a natural makeup look

Her dress was topped with elegant outerwear in the form of a clean-line maxi cape. The piece featured a panel of white fabric over her décolletage, covering only her shoulders fully to allow the drama of her gown to take centre stage.

Phoebe's look felt crisp and high impact, worlds apart from her character Helena Shaw's rough-and-ready adventurer get-up. The actress wore her chin-length locks slicked back in wet-look waves, and her makeup look centred around nature-defying lash length, accompanied by a blurred rose-pink lip.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is released in UK cinemas on 28 June.