This is the real reason Princess Kate wore blue to the Scottish Coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among those who gathered in Edinburgh today to attend a service of thanksgiving and dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, also known as the Scottish Coronation. It took place at St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital, where the monarch was presented with the Honours of Scotland - the country’s crown jewels.

For the occassion, Princess Kate stepped out in one of her most iconic outfits ever, which was also fittingly respectful for today's ceremony.

© Getty Images The Princess stood out in electric blue

She wore an ultra flattering electric blue coat dress from royal-adored designer Catherine Walker, which she paired with blue suede court pumps from Emmy London, a satin blue statement headpiece from Phillip Treacy and a blue scalloped clutch bag. The stylish royal has been sporting white accessories all summer, but stepped up her tonal dressing game for the momentous occasion - because blue is the colour of the Scottish flag.

During the official coronation service eight weeks ago and the events building up to it, Kate sported a slew of stunning outfits from designers including Alexander McQueen, Eponine and Reiss, all of which were either red, white or blue - paying homage to the colours of the Union Jack.

© ROBERT PERRY William wore his Order of the Thistle robes, while Kate wore her respectful all blue ensemble

The princess has a penchant for recycling some of her most beloved outfits (take her blue Elie Saab gown and red Alexander McQueen suit as recent examples). And despite a brand new dress for the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, she repeated an outfit for the scottish celebrations - perhaps her most iconic look of all time

Despite first wearing her Catherine Walker dress to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2022, royalists and fashion fans alike went crazy when she wore it again for the royal Easter celebrations in 2023. In March, she paired it with a more subtle blue headpiece, a different clutch and nude court shoes, but what captured attentions as much as her sartorial colourway, was her wine red manicure which goes against royal protocol.

We love the Princess' current bold style era.