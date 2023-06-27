Princess Kate just followed the one tricky trend we all want to try this summer

On Tuesday the Princess of Wales opened Hope Street - a pioneering family-friendly residential community in Southampton, which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.

Hope Street is the first of its kind in the UK and is designed to transform women and children’s experience of the justice system. It will offer a safe community alternative for women which allows children to remain with their mothers in a supportive home environment.

As always the princess stepped out for the occasion in effortlessly chic style. Proving her penchant for sustainability, she recycled an ensemble from summer 2022, and wore yet another accessory that isn't easy to style but now we all want to try it for summer 2023.

Kate wore a navy silk polka dot midi dress from Alessandra Rich which boasted a feminine oversized collar, ruched short sleeves and a floaty, flattering peplum style silhouette. She paired the look with one of her favourite shoe styles of 2023 - the two-tone courts, also from the Italian born designer. She wore the same ensemble to the Wimbledon finals last year, but switched out her sapphire earrings for some chunky pearl earrings from Shyla London.

© Getty She has been championing white accessories all summer

The princess paired her summer-clad look with the 'Amberley' white crossbody bag from Mulberry which she carried as a handbag - the divisive accessory colourway she has been championing all of summer 2023.

Earlier this month, Kate wore white Jimmy Choo court heels and the same Mulberry bag paired with a Cefinn dress to meet healthcare workers in Warwickshire, and also wore them with a red Eponine coat during the pre-coronation celebrations in May.

Fashionistas are often afraid to wear white accessories, for fear of making an ensemble look distasteful. But we think it's the pinnacle of a summer, and Princess Kate has proven that when styled correctly, a white shoe or handbag can give an outfit a polished and elevated finish.

If the stylish royal approves of this tricky trend for summer, then so do we.

