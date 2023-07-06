Florence Pugh's latest sheer dress moment is more iconic than ever - here's why

Few fashionistas pull off sartorial statement moments as stupendously as Florence Pugh.

The British actress has had more iconic fashion moments than we can count. From billowing capes to see-through sequin skirts and a major 'flex on your ex' moment, the 27-year-old knows a thing or two about capturing attention with her outfits, both on and off the red carpet.

Her look on Wednesday evening for Maison Valentino's Fall/Winter Haute Couture show at Chateau de Chantilly in France, may seem like nothing out of the ordinary for the Don't Worry Darling star - freeing the nipple and buzz cuts are in fact part of her signature aesthetic. But this one was special, because it sent a clear message to her critics who once bodyshamed her, and her look was nothing short of magical.

For the show she wore the most etheral, sheer lavender gown which boasted a pleated train, a backless silhouette and a daring ultra plunge neckline that fastened together with a statement bow at the neck. A real life modern princess moment.

She paired it with dainty earrings and a black pair of Valentino's signature platform heels. Despite thinking her ombre pink buzz cut (the most adventurous Barbiecore moment so far, we must say) may have be the standout feature of her look, Pugh bared all and left her breasts on show through her transparent gown.

As mentioned, sheer clothing isn't a new look for the Little Women actress. But almost a year ago to the date, she wore a fuschia pink see-through dress to Valentino's 2022 Haute Couture show, and was forced to hit back at critics who could talk about nothing more than her body.

“What happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body?” she said in an Instagram post, “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

She also said it was: "interesting to watch... just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see".

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto She wore a sheer dress almost a year to the day at Valentino's 2022 couture show

Reacting to those who commented on the size of her breasts she said she was now "happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14".

Her incredible dress last night was as mesmerising as it was loud, and not just for sartorial satisfaction.