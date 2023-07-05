Lily James just wore two of 2023's coolest trends

The quiet luxury trend just seems to be getting louder and louder, as an increasing number of the fashion set are joining the cult-adored minimalistic movement, with Lily James becoming the latest.

The reason she is one of our style icons, is because she nails experimental looks (like her Met Gala leather dress and razor cut fringe) as well as trend-led ensembles. And her recent look absolutely proves she deserves a sartorial accolade, as she combined two of 2023's biggest trends in a fashionista-favourite brand.

© Instagram Lily posted the stunning image to her Instagram

The Pam and Tommy actress shared images on Instagram for her 3.3 million followers, wearing a black waistcoat from Magda Butrym. There is not on Instagram influencer, fashion editor or street style muse on the planet who hasn't owned a waistcoat in 2023. One of the many trends that sprouted from the Y2K era (a la early 2000s Kate Moss), it flung back onto our sartorial radars when the likes of Coperni and Celine showcased them in their SS23 collections.

From Cos to Aligne, The Frankie Shop to Mango, every cool-girl label's current collection is filled to the brim with waistcoat variations. But Lily James' noir number also boasted applique roses down the centre - the adornment still adored by celebrities and fashionistas alike.

© Instagram She's an ambassador for Only Natural Diamonds

Zendaya's first SAG awards dress from Versace mmediately springs to mind, which was was covered with 190 roses across the body and the train. Scarlett Johansson, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Portman and Billie Eilish are just a few other fashionable names who are also fans of the feminine trend.

To pair with her epic vest, Lily opted for loose elegant waves styled by her trusty hair stylist Halley Brisker, and soft glam with wispy eyelashes and a nude lip created by Valeria Ferriera.

We know Magda Butrym is a quiet luxury staple, as Sofia Richie wore a white, ruched, one shoulder top from the label on her stylish honeymoon. Nicola Peltz also wore the same top as Sofia in black on date night with Brooklyn, and Jennifer Lopez wore a Barbiecore pink bodycon dress with corsage detailing to promote her movie Shotgun Wedding.

There is no style that Lily James can't pull off.