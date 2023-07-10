How to get Margot Robbie’s classic Barbie ponytail according to her hairstylist

Margot Robbie's press tour for Barbie has delivered a plethora of show-stopping looks inspired by the world famous pink-loving multi hyphenate Mattel doll. Thanks to her stylist Andrew Mukamal she ate and left no crumbs at the World Premiere, which took place in Los Angeles.

The Aussie actress and Andrew delivered one of the most iconic and memorable ‘Barbies’ of all time, the classic 1960 ‘Solo in The Spotlight’ Barbie. The ensemble was recreated by Schiaparelli IRL, down to the pink silk handkerchief worn by the original doll. While the styling was impeccable what tied the look together was her classic ponytail, inspired by the toy’s signature up-do.

© Christopher Polk Margot Robbie at the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles

“I was inspired to do this doll-like ponytail from the 1960s to coordinate with her stunning 60s-inspired custom Schiaparelli gown,” hairstylist Bryce Scarlett explained of Margot Robbie's premiere look. The A-list adored coiffeur counts Brie Larson, Camila Morrone and Hailey Bieber as clients.

Luckily for us Bryce broke down exactly how to get Margot’s Barbie inspired ponytail:

The Barbie Hair Prep:

“First, prep Margot’s dry hair by detangling with Tangle Teezer’s The Wide Tooth Comb, which has a dual-sided design for quick, gentle detangling with reduced breakage. Follow by shampooing with Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo, then misting hair with Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Lightweight Liquid Conditioner. Before rinsing, brush Redken product through wet hair using Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler for even distribution,” explains Bryce.

© Albert L. Ortega Margot Robbie’s classic 1960s Barbie ponytail

The Barbie Blowdry:

“On freshly washed and detangled hair, apply Redken Quick Blowout from roots to ends to decrease blow dry time and add heat protection layer on top of that with Redken Big Blowout for maximum volume.”

The Barbie Ponytail:

Dry hair in large sections and set in Velcro rollers. Once cooled, section out a ponytail leaving out the 2 inches of her hairline around the entire head using the Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler, which gave her hair a smooth and shiny finish. Smooth back and secure the inner ponytail with hair ties. Set the entire ponytail in to 2-inch curls, as well as the hairline sections we left out of the ponytail. Once cooled, use Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler to brush out curls gently while starting to shape the bang area and the ponytail into a polished yet full finish. Set the entire look with Redken Max Hold Hairspray for a flexible hold that shines.”