Marvel fans unite! Ryan Reynolds has just shared a first glimpse of the upcoming Deadpool 3, and it already looks like it's going to be an epic time.

The Canadian actor, 46, took to his Instagram Stories with a picture of himself in full Deadpool costume, walking across the desert with the simple caption: "Don't blink."

While it's exciting to see him in the full guise of the smart-talking Marvel Cinematic Universe anti-hero, it was who was walking right beside him that got several fans talking.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shock fans with incredible "Deadpool 3" news

Deadpool 3 will also feature an appearance from Hugh Jackman's gruff Logan aka Wolverine, and it looks like Logan's ditched the bicep-baring tank tops for something more colorful.

In the shot, Wolverine sports a full yellow and dark blue catsuit, similar in style to Deadpool's and closer to his initial iteration in the comic books and animated X-Men series.

© Instagram Ryan and Hugh are returning to their Marvel roles in "Deadpool 3"

Fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one saying: "Deadpool 3 is going to feed families," while another added: "It looks like Hugh Jackman will be wearing an authentic Wolverine outfit in the next Deadpool movie. I am delighted and entertained."

A third wrote: "It's me, the 30-something Deadpool agnostic hooting and hollering over finally getting jackman shrink wrapped in the yellow spandex."

The third film in Marvel's comedic Deadpool franchise is slated for a May 3, 2024 release, nearly six years after the previous Deadpool 2.

© Getty Images Ryan became renowned for his take on the whip-smart comic book anti-hero

Shawn Levy will be directing, with the Canadian filmmaker having previously worked with Ryan on Free Guy and The Adam Project.

While not much is known about the plot for the movie, which is still in production, it is believed that the multiverse might be involved, since this is Deadpool's first official outing as part of the MCU after the first two outings were led by Fox.

© Instagram Hugh has even gotten into fitness face-offs with his "Deadpool" co-star and off-screen buddy

Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand are set to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, although reports also suggest that another favorite from the MCU will be making a return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter last week, Jennifer Garner will return to the MCU for the first time since 2005 in her role as Elektra Natchios, the sai-wielding assassin who made her debut in 2003's Daredevil alongside ex-husband Ben Affleck.

There has been no word from Marvel yet on the return, but it further adds to the multiverse aspect, and suggests that other superpowered characters from the Marvel universe could pop up.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner (seen here at the "Daredevil" premiere in 2003) is reported to reprise her role of Elektra Natchios

Emma Corrin has also been reportedly cast in a lead villain role, while Succession's Matthew Macfadyen will also be making an appearance in the supporting cast.