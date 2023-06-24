Lily James' stunning glittery mini dress just won Glastonbury fashion

We've been patiently waiting to see what our favourite fashionistas would wear to Glastonbury 2023, and Lily Jamesis officially leading the charge.
She's providing fashion inspiration for everything right now - from Wimbledon outfits to cool summery trousers and bizarre hair accessories. And her Glastonbury outfit is a masterclass in understated festival glam.
Stepping out at the five-day festival with fellow actress Billie Piper, Lily wore an incredible mini dress that It-girl festivalgoers of the 2000s including Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, and Sienna Miller would totally approve of.
The 34-year-old schooled us in chic festival dressing, wearing a black strappy ribbed mini dress that boasted gold netting around the cowl neckline and the hem, with a daring thigh split that allowed lace panelling to peek through. We can absolutely see Kate Moss in a similar outfit.
Adding a sprinkling of Alexa Chung, she paired the glamorous mini with one of Barbour's iconic wax jackets and low matte black Wellington boots.
For accessories, Lily layered gold chains, a healing crystal necklace (that we know Meghan Markle is also a fan of this summer), and mini gold hoops. Style muses including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and the Princess of Wales have proven that the classic earring style is a go-to this summer.
She wore her dark shoulder-length tresses loose and wavy and opted for cat-eye sunglasses with a subtle red lip.
Billie Piper opted for a quiet luxury-inspired look with a casual cool light blue oversized blue shorts and shirt co-ord.
With trends like mermaid-core, barbie-core and Y2K dominating over the last few years, we couldn't predict the go-to style agenda for this year's festival. But Lily has proven that glamorous guests dressing like the OG Glasto girls is absolutely certain.
Be prepared for a sea of Sienna Miller-approved disc belts...