Lily Allen reveals super toned abs during Pilates workout

Lily Allen took to Instagram to share a collection of recent photos, including two of her during a Pilates workout.

Dressed in a brown sports bra and black leggings, with her bob looking neat and tidy, Lily used a Reformer Pilates machine, and fans rushed to comment on the images.

"Body unreal," one wrote, while another commented: "You look so healthy. I love that for you."

Lily proved that a balanced lifestyle is key with the following photos in her carousel. After her exercise snaps, the 37-year-old shared a photo of a pile of supplements, a raspberry and Nutella pancake, a cookie and a loaf of banana bread.

The mum-of-two embarked on a healthy lifestyle in 2019, cutting out alcohol. Nine months after she went sober, Lily took to Instagram to share her milestone.

Lily Allen doing Reformer Pilates

"9 months sober today! And the beginning of an ab is appearing. Very pleased," she wrote on Instagram.

Lily has previously been open about her drug and alcohol addiction, telling GQ in 2018 that she realised she had "an alcohol dependency" during the Sheezus tour in 2014, when she couldn't tell the difference between her drummer's glass of water and her own vodka and soda.

Lily Allen has a balanced lifestyle

After sharing her sober milestone, Lily's followers rushed to congratulate her recent achievement, with model Daisy Lowe commenting: "Congratulations Lil," while another fan added: "You’re amazing! It just gets better and better."

