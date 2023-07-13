Emma Mackey wore over £190,000 worth of jewellery to the Barbie premiere

Emma Mackey may have earned her spot in the new Barbie film due to her unmistakable resemblance to the film’s protagonist Margot Robbie, but last night at the London premiere Mackey certainly held her own.

The British-French actress rose to prominence for her role as Maeve Wiley in the popular Netflix series Sex Education and now stars as a Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation (a Nobel Prize winning Barbie no less.)

For the Cineworld Leicester Square event, Mackey donned a minimalist pink bias cut silk slip gown, which she paired with an eye watering £194,500 worth of jewellery from Cartier. Mackey donned the brand’s Essential Lines necklace in white gold set with 107 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 14.54 carats. She teamed it with the Reflection de Cartier ring, also in white gold set with 36 baguette-cut diamonds totalling 4.35 carats, 3 princess-cut diamonds totalling 0.51 carats and 2 troidia-cut diamonds totalling 0.45 carats. The ring is worth approx £86,500 and the necklace comes in at a cool £108,000.

© Karwai Tang Emma Mackey attended Barbie's European Premiere

Keeping the look modern Mackey wore her brown hair down, to create an ethereal Botticelli vibe. Despite her resemblance to Margot Robbie who plays the titular character, they ended up scrapping the ‘lookalike’ joke which was meant to make its way into the film.

“[Mackey] plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because Greta and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar,” the Oscar-winner told Buzzfeed, “But once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, ‘We don’t actually look that similar’. Like, when she’s got her brown hair and I’ve got my blonde hair, we don’t look that similar, so we didn’t put that joke in the movie.”

© Karwai Tang The actress opted for a sleek minimalist look

Meanwhile Margot has experienced the most iconic of style evolutions with a helping hand from her stylist Andrew Mukamal, by referencing classic Barbie style moments throughout her press tour.