The NYX x Barbie The Movie collection has launched and it's selling out already

If you haven't heard, there's a Barbie movie coming out soon. But, if you're anything like us and can't wait until the 21st July to get your plastic fantastic fix, check out NYX Professional Makeup's latest collab. Be quick though, it's selling out already!

MORE: Margot Robbie gives Barbiecore a retro spin at Asteroid City premiere

RELATED: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling just served major Barbie and Ken energy

This limited-edition collection is available exclusively at Superdrug and consists of two mini eyeshadow palettes with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain attachment; a mini cheek palette, two new shades of Jumbo Eye Pencils in vibrant pink and bright blue, Jumbo Lashes featuring wisps of Barbie pink; two Smooth Whip Matte Lip Creams, a Butter Gloss in an exclusive Barbie Land pink shade, and a mirror compact shaped like a flip phone.

Prices range from £6.50 to £15 which we think is an absolute bargain if you're wanting to recreate the Barbie make-up trend popping up all over socials - #BarbieMakeup has over 353 million views on TikTok. But don't wait around, we're predicting a sell-out (the coveted products have already been seen on eBay clocking up ridiculous price tags!)

Shop our favourites below...

NYX Professional Makeup Barbie Flip Phone Mirror

NYX Professional Makeup Barbie On The Go Mini Cheek & Highlight Palette

NYS Professional Makeup Barbie Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream - Dreamhouse Pink

NYX Professional Makeup Barbie On The Go - Turn Up The Ken-Ergy!

NYX Professional Makeup Barbie Jumbo Lashes - Ombré Lash

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.