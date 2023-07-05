Nicola Peltz celebrated July 4th dripping in diamonds

The fashion set celebrated American Independence Day in various (yet totally lavish) ways.

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian attended Michael Rubin's iconic, star studded white party in the Hamptons, and Khloe Kardashian hosted an opulent house gathering in typically OTT style.

Nicola Peltz, however, went against the grain and celebrated in the most iconic way possible, and we are in awe.

The Welcome to Chippendales actress has a penchant for a few things: platform boots, Y2K inspired accessories and collecting vintage handbags that everybody wants to get their hands on. But the 28-year-old eschewed her signature uniform to celebrate the fourth of July and opted to stay home wearing just lingerie and diamonds.

© Instagram Nicola lived her best life celebrating 4th of July

The wife of Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham shared an Instagram story with her 2.9 million followers, showing her relaxing in a swimming pool post-swim, wearing a black bra with a scalloped hem as swimwear. Instead of donning her usual 90s-esque oversized headband as a hair accessory, Nicola paired her look with a pink palm tree-covered rubber ring around her head (yes, you read that right).

We don't know what's more iconic - Nicola standing at the side of the pool eating a wrap without a care in the world, or flexing her jaw-dropping emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, whilst doing so. She received the ring, which is in a classic solitaire style and set on a narrow pavé band, in 2020 when Brooklyn proposed. The two wed in Miami, Florida on April 9 2022.

© Taylor Hill A close up of her £350k engagement ring

Relaxing in a swimming pool, in a black bra, wearing a £350,000 diamond and eating food: what more could you possibly ask for? Despite her laid-back, totally idyllic July 4 celebrations, Nicola still channelled her innate cool-girl agenda by finishing off her 'look' with a pair of Balenciaga wrap around sunglasses.

The style muse has influenced us for many occasions, from date nights to our holiday wardrobe, concert dressing to family suppers. But her fourth of July look might be our favourite yet: she embodied 'living your best life' in the most iconic way imaginable.