9 items under £50 worth investing in this summer according to Angie Smith

Our fashion contributor shares the affordable essentials you need for summer 2023...

With the changing of seasons (particularly summer), many of us feel that we need a wardrobe update.

Fear not, though - this doesn't have to mean overspending. The following pieces are stylish, versatile and under £50. They will perfectly elevate the pieces you already own.

Why you should trust Angie:

Celebrity stylist Angie Smith is a master of finding affordable clothes that her client’s fans rush to imitate. Over her impressive 20 year career she has worked with the likes of Eva Mendes, Geri Horner, Laura Whitmore and Emilia Jones. Whether Angie is dressing her celebrated women for their work or creating content for brands, she always manages to put together looks that are flattering and timeless. The secret being, “to focus on how people want to feel in their clothes and not just how they want to look.”

9 Items under £50 worth investing in for your summer wardrobe:



The Tote Bag

Straw Drawstring Tote Bag - Marks and Spencer

This slouchy, retro-style tote bag is hand-crafted from straw. Inside is lined with a pure cotton bag that can be secured with a drawstring.

£25 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

The Sunglasses

Pheobe Cat Eye Sunglasses - Free People

Every cool-girl owns a pair of cat eye sunglasses this summer. This special pair boast a square shape, a thick frame and gradient-tinted lenses with fixed nose pads.

£22 AT FREE PEOPLE

The Linen Top

100% Linen Crossover Top - Massimo Dutti

This top screams 'quiet luxury' for a fraction of the price. It has the chicest pleat detail on the front and is made of 100% linen. £49.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

The Leather Sandals

Leather Flatform Sandals - Marks and Spencer

These leather sandals are chunky yet understated for a chic look. They're designed with contemporary flatform soles for comfortable wear. The ankle straps can be adjusted with the buckle fastenings for a secure fit.

£45 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

The Summer Sweater

Interwoven Knit Sweater - Zara

This round neck sweater with long sleeves is perfect for throwing over your favourite outfit on those cooler summer evenings. £35.99 AT ZARA

The Denim Skirt

Long denim skirt with seams - Mango

Every It-girl owns a long denim skirt this summer. The pleats on this Mango one add detail and make it look incredibly expensive. £49.99 AT MANGO

The Pull-On Shorts

Cotton Shorts - Adanola

These cotton pull-on shorts are designed for heat waves and holidays and are easy tp just throw on. They feature an elasticated waist band, two side pockets and embroidery on the back pocket.

£34.99 AT ADANOLA

The Vest Top

Scooped Neck Linen Top - And Other Stories

The most versatile summer vest. The scooped neck linen top is crafted from a cotton and linen blend jersey that drapes elegantly on the body.

£29 AT & OTHER STORIES

The Bracelets

Luca Bracelets Set - Sezane

The cool jewellery brand approved by the Princess of Wales herself. This set of chunky bracelets will elegantly elevate any summer look. £50 AT SEZANE

