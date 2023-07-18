9 items under £50 worth investing in this summer according to Angie Smith

With the changing of seasons (particularly summer), many of us feel that we need a wardrobe update.
Fear not, though - this doesn't have to mean overspending. The following pieces are stylish, versatile and under £50. They will perfectly elevate the pieces you already own.
Why you should trust Angie:
Celebrity stylist Angie Smith is a master of finding affordable clothes that her client’s fans rush to imitate. Over her impressive 20 year career she has worked with the likes of Eva Mendes, Geri Horner, Laura Whitmore and Emilia Jones. Whether Angie is dressing her celebrated women for their work or creating content for brands, she always manages to put together looks that are flattering and timeless. The secret being, “to focus on how people want to feel in their clothes and not just how they want to look.”
9 Items under £50 worth investing in for your summer wardrobe:
The Tote Bag
The Sunglasses
The Linen Top
The Leather Sandals
The Summer Sweater
The Denim Skirt
The Pull-On Shorts
The Vest Top
The Bracelets
