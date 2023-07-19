Lily-Rose Depp and her mum are total style twins

Not only are Lily-Rose Depp and her mother Vanessa Paradis strikingly similar, they also adhere to the same style rulebook. Near-identical, campaign-worthy visages may well be expected from the mother-daughter duo, after all, they do belong to the same gene pool.

However, the pair are also bound by superlative taste. Thanks to the press demands of their acting careers, both Lily-Rose and Vanessa have seen some extraordinary red carpet outfits in their respective times. From cool-girl LBDs to high octane lace maxis, the two are always impeccably dressed at awards ceremonies and film festivals.

An abundantly clear indication of their collective chic? Both Lily-Rose and Vanessa are Chanel front row regulars and certified house muses. Talk about peas in a (extremely chic) pod.

One can only assume how growing up in a household with the French performer would influence one's tastes. Vanessa's style archive from her days as a young model and singer, is achingly cool, featuring lustrous slips, boho bell sleeves and elegant sweetheart necklines.

Rich in laissez-faire attitude, the pair's outfits consistently exude effortlessness. And in the past, Lily-Rose and Vanessa have even worn some super similar ensembles that prompted us to do a double take.

Hello! Fashion shares all the times Lily-Rose Depp and her mum were total style twins:

1. Tailoring moment

© Getty Lily-Rose and her mother wore tailoring-inspired ensembles

Vanessa put a feminine spin on the classic suit by teaming a blazer and white shirt with a pussybow necktie, skinny jeans and pink pumps at Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The following year, Lily-Rose echoed her mother's look, almost to the letter, at a cocktail dinner hosted by Cesar.

2. The cool-girl LBD

© Getty The mother-daughter duo have championed the little black dress in the past

Lily-Rose looked magnifique on the Riviera earlier this year in a clean fit-and-flare black mini dress. Her mother also championed the LBD, specifically Azzedine Alaïa's halterneck version (originally worn by Linda Evangelista on the Spring 1990 runway), when she accepted her Cesar award for her role in Noche Blanche.

3. Skin-baring lace

© Getty Lily-Rose rocked a jumpsuit, whereas her mother wore a polka dot number

The Yoga Hosers star opted for a Chanel see-through lace catsuit at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards with a semi-sheer skirt overlay. Her mother also rocked skin-baring lace at Cannes in 2016 in the form of panel inserts, courtesy of Elie Saab.

4. Lustrous embellishment

© Getty The pair both rocked rich beading

Back in 1999, Vanessa looked radiant alongside her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp at the LA premiere of his new picture, Sleepy Hollow. Lily-Rose also rocked light-reflective beading in 2020 for the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA party and the easy-breezy silhouette of her dress was serving major Flapper girl vibes.

5. Bouclé and jeans

© Getty Bouclé jacket + jeans = the dream smart casual combo

Being a Chanel muse runs in the family – can we join the clan? Lily-Rose styled her bubble gum pink bouclé with a vibrant micro top and colour accent jeans at the maison's SS21 show, whereas her mother opted for a more neutral colourway for its 2023 Cruise presentation. The straight-leg silhouette received their collective stamp of approval, and both injected their denim with a dose of polish via heeled footwear.

6. Think Pink

© Getty The pair channelled a super similar hue

Both Lily-Rose and Vanessa have championed salmon pink in the past, and we very much approve. Way before Barbiecore's hot pink became the shade du jour, we were lusting after Lily-Rose's muted salmon corset top and mini skirt, worn to Venice Film Festival in 2019. The previous year her mother opted for a more energised version of the hue, in the form of a floaty, ethereal gown, at the Cesar Awards.

7. The chic all-in-one

© Getty The pair both wore jumpsuits

Lily-Rose styled a capri-style jumpsuit with a structured bolero at a gala hosted by Sidaction in 2017. Her mother also opted for an all-in-one at Chanel's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show, styling hers with two-toe boots and glossy cat-eye shades.

8. Scarf gowns

© Getty Lily-Rose and Vanessa both wore gowns with scarf neck detailing on the red carpet

At the 2005 Academy Awards, Vanessa wore a glittery gown with a coordinating scarf tie. Nearly 15 years later, Lily-Rose resurrected the style, wearing a super similar design in a soft lilac hue on the Venice red carpet in 2019.

9. Parisian Chic

© Getty Vanessa and her daughter stuck to the same cool neutral colour palette

Having a French mother clearly bestows one with a certain je ne sais quoi. The mother-daughter duo twinned IRL at Chanel's Fall/Winter show in 2017, both sporting elevated casual ensembles. Vanessa amped up her pale grey jeans with glossy boots and a sharp navy jacket whereas Lily injected cool-girl polish into her bomber with layered gold pendants.