Gigi Hadid is still rocking 2022's hottest bikini styling hack

The model and entrepreneur showed us yet another trend that is going nowhere for summer 2023...

Fashion trends come and go, but some stick around for much longer than others.

Take the Y2K phenomenon for example. Despite newer, totally juxtaposing trends like quiet luxury dominating in 2023, the retro (though not so retro to us millenials) sartorial style absolutely hasn't left the top of some fashionistas dress codes since last year.

Now, Gigi Hadid has just shown us another trend from 2022 that she's bringing into this summer and to be honest, it was not one we were expecting...

MORE: Gigi Hadid had a Kamasutra-inspired fashion moment and it took one whole year to make

READ: This is what Gigi Hadid packed for her trip to Aspen

Gigi wore her bikini upside down

The supermodel and founder of cashmere clothing label Guest In Residence shared a slew of beach side snaps with her 78.8 million Instagram followers wearing plenty of bikini styles that we're taking on board for our upcoming getaways. One of these, was a dopamine dressing-approved, sunshine yellow triangle bikini which she wore...upside down.

Incase you missed it, every fashionista on the planet was wearing their bikini tops upside down, which was spearheaded by contestants on Love Island 2022. The material which usually sits underneath the bust, goes across the chest and forms a halterneck silhouette.

MORE: Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid look identical in new blonde hair photos

RELATED: Bella Hadid brings back another nostalgic 90s hair trend

Kylie Jenner also jumped on the trend

Celebrities including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Sydney Sweeney and Elsa Hosk all jumped on the trend immediately during the summer of last year.

Dua Lipa wearing her bikini upside down

Not everybody is on board, however. In a video called “Make It stop”, one TikToker says: “I know the world’s gone a bit bonkers and people are acting really stupid, but surely we haven’t gone that far away from brain function that we forget how to put on a bikini?”

If you were a fan of the bizarre styling hack last year, fear not. Gigi Hadid has told us that it's perfectly trendy to put your bikini on wrong again in 2023.