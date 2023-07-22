Alexa Chung's holiday wardrobe is literally everything

We can always rely on Alexa Chung for outfit inspiration.

Whether it's to meet King Charles III, attend a garden party , go to Wimbledon or try out balletcore chic, the 39-year-old is constantly putting a funky twist on classic looks.

You'd think she would be tired from influencing our summer fashion agenda so much already, but her innate ability to ooze cool-girl glamour means literally everything she wears gets added to our wishlist, including her holiday wardrobe for a lavish trip to Italy.

From day to night, head to toe, this is what Alexa Chung is wearing for her summer vacay in 2023. And we are going to be recreating every single look...

Dressed down black tie

© Instagram/@alexachung

Long shorts are back with a bang thanks to the return of the jort (Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz are amongst those who make us want to purchase a pair). Alexa wore the coolest satin yellow-green paire with a bandeau tucked in, and a black tuxedo jacket layered on top.

Y2K glamour

© Instagram/@alexachung

When we saw Alexa's red mules with a diamante heart on, they threw us back to 2005. Hers are old season Giuseppe Zanotti Cuorpidos, and give the retro shoe style the chicest 2023 makeover.

Perfect print

© Instagram/@alexachung

For a walk along the beach Alexa wore a pink and green printed skirt with a white shirt tucked in and a straw boater. Her must-have accessory with this look to basque in the meditteranean sunshine, was a bottle of water.

Off-duty yacht cool

© Instagram/@alexachung

We don't know what we love more: the enviable backdrop or her minimalistic cool outfit. Alexa posed on a yacht wearing pink elasticated trousers with a black vest top and a bandana in her hair. Another Y2K accessory that is going nowhere for 2023.

Parisian chic meets Italian summer

© Instagram/@alexachung

The chicest holiday ensemble ever. Alexa teamed a sheer black midi dress with nude balleft flats, a monochrome tote bag and a headscarf. Audrey Hepburn would most certainly approve.

Sunset balletcore

© Instagram/@alexachung

For an elevated evening look, she wore a black ruffled mini dress with strappy black ballet flats. The easiest outfit, the perfect combination.

Holiday blues

© Instagram/@alexachung

The best kind of holiday blues. Alexa made the case for nightwear in public, wearing silk printed pyjama bottoms from Gucci. She tucked in a feminine sea-blue shirt and a statement floral necklace.

The striped pyjamas

© Instagram/@alexachung

Forget coastal grandmother, Alexa is making the case for coastal grandfather. She posed with a glass of orange juice wearing the coolest blue and navy striped pyjama set, that she could even wear to the beach.

Monochrome crochet

© Instagram/@alexachung

Crochet for summer is nothing new, but Alexa just gave it the chicest upgrade and we are obsessed. On a boat trip she wore a black and white block-print cardigan paired with her trusty straw boater and a Jacquemus basket bag.

Red gingham

© Instagram/@alexachung

Right now gingham is synonymous with Barbie thanks to Margot Robbie's epic pink dress in the movie, but Alexa made the case for red, wearing a red checked shirt with feminine ruffled sleeves, paired with the matching shorts and a white vest.

How much more summer inspiration could you possibly need?