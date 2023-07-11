Alexa Chung is giving the 'Rich Tennis mom' aesthetic a spin

The model shared an outfit selfie on Instagram, and her look perfected a TikTok adored fashion trend

Move over, Quiet Luxury. There's a different ultra chic TikTok trend taking over the town. And Alexa Chung is its current poster girl.

The British model is constantly schooling us on giving classic outfits the coolest twist. From raising the bar for garden party fashion to adapting her vintage Mulberry bags and wearing the ugliest shoe of 2023, there is never a dull moment when it comes to the fashionista's sartorial agenda.

© Instagram Alexa shared the photograph to her Instagram story

This July she's giving us a lesson in Wimbledon dressing, channelling the TikTok-approved, preppy cool, 'old money' trend.

Chung shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with her 6.2 million followers, wearing an outfit that screamed 'Rich Tennis Mom,' and it's so easy to recreate. She wore straight leg light wash jeans with a light blue shirt firmly tucked in, which she layered with a black, slightly oversized blazer.

Accessories included the chicest gold and black satin neck scarf, a basket bag from Parisian brand Rouje, and a canvas tote. The pièce de résistance? Her official white Wimbledon tennis cap.

© Getty Alexa Chung at Wimbledon 2023

Earlier this week, Chung sat in the stylish centre court audience after Ralph Lauren and British Vogue's annual Wimbledon lunch, beginning her slew of preppy-casual ensembles. Opting for yet another shirt tucked into jeans combo, she wore a camel-toned linen shirt with a bold purple cable knit jumper tied around her neck. Lila Moss also styled her 90s-esque blue slip dress with a cornflower jumper thrown over her shoulders.

What is Old Money style?

“Old Money is essentially the inherited wealth look,” stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion. “It’s giving boarding school just came back from the country, no iron. All weekend attire popped into the Mulberry duffle bag, linen chinos, a cashmere jumper over a striped shirt. Think the classic preppy aesthetic.” Brands including Ralph Lauren and Sporty and Rich epitomise the trend.

As of July 2023, the #oldmoney has 7.3 billion views on TikTok, whilst #oldmoneyaesthetic has 3.2 billion.

Once again Alexa has proved she's the ultimate style muse.