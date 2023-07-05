Alexa Chung oozes Balletcore in the It-girl dress of the summer

There is no denying that Alexa Chung is one of the coolest style muses on the planet.

From wearing naked dresses to meet King Charles III to adapting her vintage Mulberry bag to make it unique, to schooling us in contemporary garden party fashion and wearing perhaps the ugliest shoe of 2023 yet still making us want to buy them, there is never a dull moment when it comes to the fashionista's sartorial agenda.

She has an unexplainable ability to exude effortless chicness with everything she wears. And she is now the latest A-lister to fall in love with cool-girl brand Tove, wearing the dress we're obsessed with for the summer.

Alexa posted a video to her Instagram, trying her hand at acting and holding a bright red phone in a hotel room (yes even her telephone is cool). She captioned the hilarious post "Gimme the Oscar and no one gets hurt". You can be the judge on whether she'd win an accolade for her drama skills, but there's one thing us sartorial fanatics at Hello! Fashion are sure she'd win an award for - her incredible outfit.

She wore the 'Lauryn strapless cotton midi dress' from the London-based label, which boasts gathered cups and a flattering yet stretchy corset-inspired bodice. She styled it with a grey jumper tied around her shoulders and paired with black kitten heeled pumps - the perfect ensemble for any occasion this summer (though we'd advise you to steer clear of wearing white to a wedding...).

Though you may be unfamiliar with Tove, you're probably familiar with Katie Holmes' internet-breaking Y2K mini dress and jeans combo that she wore back in December to the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022, which was actually from the Tove's SS23 collection.

© Instagram She also wore the dress previously and paired it with a Miu Miu handbag

What is Tove?

Tove was founded by Camille Perry and Holly Wright in 2019. In just four years they've become a household label for Instagram's most beloved influencers, as well as the likes of Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes and India Amarteifio.

The label, which slots perfectly into the 'quiet luxury' category, presented their first ever London Fashion Week show in February 2023, which showcased its elevated, refined, feminine aesthetic that is inspired by and designed for the modern woman.