Selena Gomez's Barbie birthday was actually full of "Kenergy" - here's why

The Only Murders in the Building star combined two of this season's hottest trends for her epic birthday outfit

No one has escaped the clutches of the ubiquitous Barbiecore trend, even A-listers are utterly transfixed. Since the highly anticipated film was released in cinemas last week, one might be forgiven for thinking that the trend was winding down nicely. Think again.

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to show off her penchant for pink, and her personal homage to the iconic doll has to be seen to be believed. The Only Murders in the Building actress has been super busy recently celebrating her 31st birthday in style. As one might expect from someone born on July 22, Selena was serving some Leo energy in her extensive celebrations and also some serious 'Kenergy'.

Firstly, a lavish, star-studded bash saw the actress joined by the likes of Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera for an evening in her honour. Selena documented the event on Instagram, showing off her birthday Bottega to her 426m followers.

Looking ravishing in red, the former Disney star sported a piece from the Italian luxury label's SS23 collection, adorned with leather petals and tassels.

But clearly, just one celebration wasn't going to cut it for Selena. She also threw a Barbie-themed party, attended by her closest pals, and there are no prizes for guessing the dress code. Pink was the shade du jour, and the 31-year-old donned a lustrous halter dress for the occasion. She styled her vibrant mini alongside clear sparkly mules and the accessory of the moment – a pink fluffy cowboy hat which Ryan Gosling's Ken would certainly be proud of.

But Selena's birthday 'fit had an unexpectedly regal air about it. Fusing her Barbiecore agenda with one of this season's hottest jewellery trends, the actress elevated her look to the next level. Harking back to the Little Mermaid hype, Selena incorporated a splash of Pearlcore into her look, opting for a single-strand choker by Dior, seemingly from its 30 Montaigne collection.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez hosted a Barbie themed birthday

The piece added a certain polish to her otherwise super playful outfit, featuring the maison's signature 'CD' initials in gold. The elegant necklace paired beautifully with her super sleek ponytail, presenting the Barbiecore trend with a new dimension of chic.