Nicola Peltz proves these signature sunglasses go with literally everything

Nicola Peltz is the undisputed queen of retro accessories.

She has the most enviable vintage handbag collection, the ability to style 90s hair accessories with any outfit, and possesses an epic arsenal of old-school sunglasses.

Adding to her cool collection of sunnies, Nicola wore yet another pair of pop princess-approved wraparounds on a luxury holiday with her husband Brooklyn Beckham and the rest of the Peltz family, proving the rectangular Y2K style matches with just about every outfit possible.

Nicola reposted the image to her Instagram story

The Welcome to Chippendales actress reposted an Instagram story shared by her brother Bradley, wearing a white low cut broderie anglaise vest, with a silk scarf tied in her ponytail (chic) and a pair of vintage Gucci wraparound sunglasses.

On the same vacay, she looked effortlessly chic styling them with a fitted straw hat, a black bikini, a pink floral mini skirt and Victoria Beckham-approved platform flip flops.

The Bates Motel star rocked chunky platform flip flops

As with many 90s and Y2K-esque trends, the sunglasses silhouette came back into fashion with a bang in 2022. And Nicola has proven time and time again that they are the ultimate shape.

Back in May, she sported brown tinted wraparound sunnies that looked like they’d come straight from Jennifer Lopez’s I'm real era accessories closet, boasting a gold trim and thin gold arms, which she paired with a pink Y2K bandana. She also owns a mirrored pair, which she styled with a light olive green T-shirt and a classic Alice band.

Nicola is even a fan of wearing them on Christmas Day - she wore them at the breakfast table with a long sleeved knit and elegant dangle earrings. She also modelled them on her beloved Naunni (grandmother): you can decide who wore them better.

Though trends are showing signs of transitioning from Y2K to quiet luxury - a welcomed sight for those who’ve had enough of the throwback trend - Nicola is proving time and time again that the 90s is not going anywhere for 2023 – not on her watch (or, sunglasses).