Inside Jay-Z's eye-watering multi-million dollar luxury watch collection

The dynamic persona of Jay-Z transcends the world of music and extends into realms of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and of course, fashion.

A musical titan who has etched his name in the annals of the industry, Jay-Z is also renowned for his extravagant tastes, especially in wristwatches.

From producing chart-topping music to having an unparalleled influence on popular culture, Jay-Z's influence is as vast as his exceptional horological collection.

Headlining his collection is the bespoke Hublot Big Bang, a testament to the brand's innovative spirit and a $5,000,000 spectacle of luxury. Gifted to Jay-Z by his equally influential wife, Beyoncé, this exclusive piece boasts of 1,282 diamonds and is encased in white gold.

© Patek Phillipe Jay Z owns a very expensive Patek Phillipe watch

The watch is truly one-of-a-kind, having been meticulously crafted over 40 months, making it one of the most luxurious Big Bang timepieces ever produced.

Next on the list is the rare and much-coveted Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711. Valued at $3,220,000, this timepiece is one of only 170 ever made.

The Nautilus 5711 celebrates the enduring bond between Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. Its distinguishing feature is the signature Tiffany Blue face adorned with the Tiffany's logo on the lower half.

© Getty Jay-Z's Tiffany watch is worth $3,220,000

Further highlighting Jay-Z's predilection for unique timepieces is the Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon Green Sapphire. This extraordinary watch, priced at $3,000,000, is a custom-modified version of the RM 56-01 Tourbillon, featuring a stunning green case in lieu of the original clear sapphire.

This customization was executed by jeweller Alex Todd, marking his second collaboration with Jay-Z following a previous modification in 2021.

© Getty Jay-Z's rare Richard Mille watch

Honouring Jay-Z's monumental album, The Blueprint, is another bespoke creation by Alex Todd, the Richard Mille RM 056 Blue Sapphire. This $2,500,000 tribute took nearly 3,000 hours to create, manifesting as an embodiment of the intricate craftsmanship Richard Mille is known for.

Last but certainly not least is the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300G, an exquisite $2,200,000 timepiece known for its complexity.

This watch features 20 complications, including a Grand Sonnerie that chimes every quarter-hour, a date repeater, a second timezone, and a day/night indicator for that second timezone, representing the pinnacle of Patek Philippe's horological excellence.

Bey and Jay Z

What is Jay Z and Beyonce’s net worth?

Beyoncé's jaw-dropping net worth is thought to be around $500 million. And according to Forbes, Bey's husband's net worth exceeds $1 billion, bringing their combined net worth to an eye-watering $1.5 billion.

From her album sales alone, the singer has allegedly made a cool $30.5 million. As for her global tours, the singer is predicted to earn nearly $2.1 billion from her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyond this, Queen Bey has supplemented her income with an array of sponsorships and brand deals including a whopping $50 million deal with Pepsi in 2012. Over the years, the power couple have amassed a stunning property portfolio brimming with spectacular architectural gems.

Between them, Beyoncé and Jay-Z own several swanky homes in New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles. Most recently, the musicians shelled out a staggering $200 million in cash for a modern mega-mansion in Malibu. Their palatial property is currently the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California.