Neelam Gill’s makeup artist reveals how to get her 90s supermodel beauty look

There’s having a hot-girl summer and then there’s having a supermodel-hot-girl summer.

Neelam Gill has had the ultimate vacay, hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio (more on that later), fellow supers Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam and hitting up Paris as well as Italy’s sparkling coastline.

The Hello! Fashion June 2023 cover star took time out of her busy schedule to post it to the gram (what did we do before photo dumps honestly?) and showcased a spectacular 90s inspired beauty look consisting of mauve nude lips defined with depth around the border, flawless skin and a sculpted face.

“The feeling and the idea of this look is a nineties supermodel but modernised, makeup look,” her makeup artist Maria Asadi told Hello! Fashion.

Luckily for us Maria revealed exactly how she achieved the retro look saying, “I used Maryam Zamani products to prep the skin and make the skin really hydrated.”

Maria then achieved the ultimate supermodel lip using “the Sisley lip liner in chocolate and then I used the Sisley nude lipstick and mixed them in.” For eyes she, “did a solid liquid liner and smudged it a little bit so it was somewhere between a liquid and a smudge.”

Neelam has been the subject of tabloid speculation this week after newspapers in the UK mistakenly pegged her as Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest flame. This week Neelam took to Instagram to dispel the rumours saying, “Just to clear up any rumours… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame.' In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.”She then explained: “The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner."

Neelam Gill x Hello! Fashion

When in 2013, at the age of 18, model Neelam Gill was shot for Burberry, she became the first model with Indian origin to appear in a campaign for the British heritage brand. It was also the start of her stellar career.