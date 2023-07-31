Nicola Peltz just copied Jane Birkin's entire style DNA and it honestly worked

The contemporary It-girl look her style cues from the late fashion legend

Over the past week, we've been living vicariously through Nicola Peltz, lusting after her highly covetable holiday wardrobe. Time well spent? Absolutely.

If a stint on a yacht isn't on the cards this summer, the next best thing is getting overly invested in someone else's jaunt abroad.

Nicola has been cruising on her family's luxury vessel along the French Riviera alongside her husband of one year, Brooklyn Beckham, her brothers Bradley and Greg, plus other members of the Peltz household. From denim micro skirts and 90s-esque platform flip flops, the Welcome To Chippendales star has the packing list of a style champion.

But another day, another series of Nicola Peltz holiday snaps to sift through, and this time the 28-year-old has seemingly taken her cues from the late Jane Birkin.

The Bates Motel actress kept things relatively pared down in the outfit department, layering a classic white ribbed tank top under a dark sweater tied around her shoulders. But it was her choice of accessories that left a lasting imprint on our minds.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz rocked a silk scarf with a basket bag on holiday

Nicola eschewed the season's It-bag in favour of some seriously rustic arm candy. Sporting an open-top basket bag, the actress exuded fuss-free, French-girl spirit.

© Getty Jane Birkin wearing her signature basket bag with a white shirt and jeans

Before the chance aeroplane encounter with Hermès' then-chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas that led to the creation of her iconic namesake bag, Jane Birkin always carried a woven basket bag.

The finishing touch? Tied around the handle base of Nicola's low-key bag was a printed scarf with a lustrous sheen – an accessory that Jane previously told Vogue she would be "lost" without in her personal Birkin.

In another snap, Nicola wore the piece around her neck for an infusion of chic, proving the silk scarf's endless versatility. Bonus points styling points awarded…