Romeo Beckham gets the seal of approval from Mia Regan's fashionable festival going parents

Victoria and David Beckham's son headed to Womad festival with the Regans...

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham are one of the most fashion-forward Gen-Z couples on the planet.

From fashion weeks to Wimbledon, Lake District hikes to red carpets, the runway model and the professional footballer constantly put on the sweetest and most stylish front when appearing together.

In even more wholesome couple content, 20-year-old Mia shared a series of images on her Instagram page with her 603k followers, of the two at a festival with her mum, dad and brother.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham at Womad Festival

Recieving the seal of approval from a significant other's parents is one thing, but camping at a festival with them is a whole other ball game, so he must have made a seriously solid impression...

The glamorous group attended Womad Festival - a music and arts festival in Carlton Park, Wiltshire. And of course it was a fashionable affair.

Mia took dopamine dressing and made it British festival appropriate, wearing a bright orange rain jacket underneath the coolest Tommy Hilfiger dungarees. Romeo on the other hand opted for an earth toned ensemble, in a khaki-washed bomber jacket, grey jeans, a beige cap and a brown Prada bum bag.

Mia Regan and her father at Womad Festival

Like father, like daughter certainly rings true when it comes to the Regans. Showing us where she gets her sartorial prowess from, Mia's dad Des (adorably known as @mimiesdad on Instagram), wore a black pleated nee-length skirt with a black round-neck jumper and a grey scarf.

Mia Regan and her mother at Womad Festival

Mia and Romeo seem to have a penchant for stylish, outdoors-y couple content. At the end of 2022, they went to Cat Bells - a fell in the English Lake District - for a romantic getaway whether they wore matching hiking outfits.

Thanks to the stylish duo, Gorpcore-chic is officially a thing.