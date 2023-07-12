Mia Regan channelled 70s cool at Wimbledon with Romeo Beckham

The model attended day 9 of the championships, and gave us a lesson in wearing stripes to the tennis

Mia Regan often teaches us a thing or two about experimental fashion. The model, Gen-z style muse and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham is renowned for her retro sartorial agenda, often championing second-hand pieces and independent labels.

Despite wearing a cult-adored dress from her potential future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's fashion label for her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023 earlier this week, the 20-year-old sported her signature style code on Tuesday and showed us a completely new way to wear typical tennis stripes.

Seeing fashionistas wearing vertical stripe ensembles to the championships is almost an annual prerequisite. Sienna Miller opted for a wide-striped linen suit from Ralph Lauren this year which she paired with chunky platforms, whilst Meghan Markle notably stunned in a bright blue striped shirt tucked into white wide leg trousers and a white boater hat a few years earlier.

Mia, however, took the typically preppy design and gave it an edgy makeover. Stepping out with Romeo, her dad, and David Beckham's mother Sandra (adorable), she wore a vintage-looking navy, single breasted blazer with gold stripes, and a matching pleated skirt from Liverpool-born brand SS Daley.

She paired it with Prada's It-girl approved chunky penny loafers, her iconic mixie cut, and the coolest pair of orange tinted sunglasses that would give a music producer in the 70s a run for their money. An outfit that would fit perfectly into Daisy Jones and The Six.

Proving her versatility in the sartorial department, last week she attended Wimbledon wearing a lime green crepe batwing dress from Victoria Beckham's eponymous collection, which she paired with one of VB's signature chainlink flap bags. This particular dress has officially reached cult status, having been worn by the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Maya Jama, Bella Hadid and Victoria herself, to name a few.

Her impeccable looks confirmed her It-girl status once again.