Hailey Bieber just revealed the chicest makeup trend of summer 2023

Hailey Bieber and viral beauty trends go hand in hand like a dream. From glazed donut manis to brownie lips, the supermodel's powers of influence are like no other.

Essentially, if anyone could convince us that our makeup routine needed a sweet treat-related update, it is Hailey, and her latest post on TikTok provides the perfect accompaniment. Colour us utterly transfixed.

Internet beauty trends are ten a penny, and these fleeting waves of obsession are often over, banished to the curb in favour of the next viral look before you can even master it fully.

It takes a great deal to pique our interest, and yet, Hailey has done just that with her latest TikTok, inspiring us (along with her 11m followers no doubt) to infuse our summer makeup with a splash of coffee-related creaminess.

@haileybieber Latte Makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but let’s make it head to toe ✨ @rhode skin ♬ Beat - beaty

Gently veering away from the scrumptious snacks that inspired various previous viral trends, Hailey's latest obsession offers a super energising antidote. So many of us accompany a sweet treat with a shot of caffeine IRL, and so why not translate the pairing into the makeup sphere?

What is Latte Makeup?

It's giving bronzed goddess, and we're totally here for it. Latte makeup fuses soft brown hues with a touch of shimmer for a sculpted, yet radiant effect. Ideal for summer, it infuses the skin with a healthy, sun-kissed glow, reminiscent of a creamy caffeinated beverage. The effect is chic and summery, and TikTok fans are hooked.

The supermodel showcased the viral trend in all its glory, first prepping her skin using products by her own skincare range Rhode. She then applied what appeared to be cream bronzer to her cheekbones and temples, seemingly locking it in place with a powder formula which she also applied on her lids. After defining her eyes with a similarly hued pencil liner, brushing her brows upwards, applying lashings of mascara and a hint of blush, Hailey completed the look with a tawny nude lip that tied it all together.

Our coffee may be 'to go', but we reckon this trend is totally here to stay...