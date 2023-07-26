Honeymoon outfits: 6 chic looks for the stylish new bride

Floating on the high of newlywed bliss? Sounds like heaven, although that's no excuse for letting your style momentum fall by the wayside.

Granted, the planning involved in the lead up to your big day will no doubt have left you on the brink of exhaustion. Weddings are for the organisational elite – a truth universally acknowledged.

But before you know it, you'll have said "I do", and after a whirlwind of top notch tablescapes, well-meaning speeches and crowd-pleasing tunes, it'll be all over and onto the next outfit change.

The honeymoon period is supposed to be the picture of relaxation, a chance for you and your beloved to unwind and enjoy each other's company before the realities of marriage kick into gear.

Perfect your packing list ahead of time and give It-girl Sofia Richie a run for her money. If you're vying for her role of 2023's chicest new bride, you may like to bring the wedding tradition of dressing in white into your next chapter.

How we chose the pieces

Style: The traditional honeymoon destination is somewhere hot and picturesque – think idyllic white sand beaches and crystal-clear azure waters. For this outfit edit, we've taken into account the warm weather, and acknowledged the fact that the occasion calls for a more elevated, refined version of your usual holiday wardrobe. Start as you mean to go on and all that…

Hello! Fashion shares the honeymoon outfits to inspire your newlywed packing list:

The airport casual cool

Travel in style with Veronica Beard's military-inspired cream jacket, adorned with gilded medallion buttons and contrasting topstitching. Style with Zara's embellished jeans for a subdued hint of glimmer, allowing Mango's semi-sheer rhinestone flats to take centre stage (and carry you speedily across duty-free if the festivities went on a little too long). Finish with sunglasses specialist Chimi's slim rectangular acetate shades for It-girl appeal.

Veronica Beard Ferazia Cotton-blend Canvas Jacket, £548, Net-A-Porter; Rhinestone Ballerinas, £59.99, Mango; ZW Boyfriend Rhinestone Jeans, £59.99, Zara; 10 Black Sunglasses, £120, Chimi

The understated maxi

Fashion editor-adored Brazilian label Farm Rio excels in lively prints, but it also can be relied upon for crisp elegance. This 3D floral tiered maxi would make for the perfect al fresco supper accompaniment. Nod to the holiday mood via Rosantica's elevated wicker and dial up the glitz with these affordable mismatched gemstone earrings by & Other Stories. Top things off with AllSaints' minimalist padded leather mules and Prada's no-frills chrome claw clip.

Off-White Flower Maxi Dress, £248, Farm Rio; Rosantica Limoncino Bag, £600, Matches Fashion; Ava Leather Heeled Sandals, £179, AllSaints; Rhinestone Pearl Hanging Earrings, £35, & Other Stories; Prada Claw Clip, £370, Farfetch

The elegant lingerie

Cut from silk-satin and trimmed with delicate Caudry lace, this Carine Gilson chemise is bound to entice. Style with Malone Souliers' clear mules and enjoy the dazzling baguette crystal Art Deco touch. For an optional hit of drama, consider H&M's corsage necklace, but keep things minimal on the mani front with Chanel's iconic Le Vernis polish in the newly reformulated shade Ballerina.

Carine Gilson Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Chemise, £744, Net-A-Porter; Joelle 90 Silver PVC Heeled Mules, £650, Malone Souliers; Appliquéd Scarf Necklace, £6.99, H&M; Chanel Le Vernis Polish in Ballerina, £29, Harrods

The floral co-ord

This appliqué skirt set by Zimmermann is utterly dreamy. Meticulously shaped petals add pretty femininity, and the warm cream shade works harmoniously alongside Mango's yellow-gold platforms. Travelling via open-top car? Add H&M's lustrous pink scarf and Anine Bing's sleek cat-eye shades for a hit of Old Hollywood glamour.

Zimmermann Luminosity Liftoff Top, £710.51, Net-A-Porter; Zimmermann Luminosity Skirt, £761.70, Net-A-Porter; Metallic Heel Sandals, £59.99, Mango; Patterned Satin Scarf, £11.99, H&M; Sedona Sunglasses, £200, Anine Bing

The chic swimsuit

For poolside polish, look no further than Alexandra Miro's tile-inspired one-piece. Fly the flag for bold geometrics and style yours with glossy black shades by Aspinal of London. Complete the look with Otiumberg's thick gold hoops and a slick of Mac's larger-than-life matte shade, Lady Danger.

Whitney Swimsuit, £225, Alexandra Miro; London Sunglasses, £175, Aspinal of London; Matte Lipstick in Lady Danger, £22, Mac; Otiumberg Mini Graduated 14kt Gold-vermeil Hoop Earrings, £110, Matches Fashion;

The tailoring moment

Inject your honeymoon wardrobe with a gentle touch of tailoring via Boden's crisp button-down waistcoat. Style with Toteme's cult-adored silk trousers for a relaxed, slightly more casual silhouette. If your budget allows, consider Christian Louboutin's chunky raffia platforms with pretty gabardine ankle ties. Bring it all together with a touch of gold in the form of Orelia's cool-girl T-bar chain necklace.

Fluid Tailored Waistcoat, £85, Boden; Toteme Embroidered Silk-twill Wide-leg Pants, £510, Net-A-Porter; Christian Loubouti Mariza du Desert Sandals, £735, Net-A-Porter; Orelia Luxe Round Link T-Bar Necklace, £60, John Lewis

