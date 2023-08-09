Gigi Hadid is a 'quiet luxury' girl now and wears a dazzling bralette to prove it

It's that time of year where brands are releasing their Autumn/Winter campaigns for the upcoming sartorial season (did we even have a summer in the UK?).

So far we've seen 90s supermodel Christy Turlington front Carolina Herrera - Meghan Markle's go-to label, whilst British actor Emma Corrin is the face of Miu Miu Fall'23.

Now, Gigi Hadid has been revealed as British brand Self-Portrait's cold-weather poster girl for the second year in a row. The 28-year-old shared an image to her Instagram story from the stunning butterfly-themed campaign, which fuses nature with the brand's signature elegance.

© Instagram/@mrselfportrait Gigi Hadid for Self-Portrait AW23

Shot in the romantic city of Paris by renowned British photographer Tyrone Lebon, the Guest In Residence founder oozed autumn glamour in a dazzling, deep gold, glittery bralette from the collection. Her blonde tresses were left loosely waved and flicked to one side, mirroring the label's penchant for effortless femininity.

In an Instagram post, Self-Portrait's founder and Creative Director, Han Chong, said: “It felt only right that after working with Gigi in New York and London, that we join her in Paris for our latest campaign, shot against a backdrop renowned for elegance and romance. Gigi represents everything the modern self-portrait woman stands for, she’s worldly, free spirited and joyful.”

© Instagram/@mrselfportrait Gigi Hadid for Selt-Portrait AW23

Gigi also commented on her collaboration with the brand saying: "Being able to shoot in Paris is always such a dream..it’s one of my favorite cities in the world, filled with so much charm and magic. And to be able to shoot with the self-portrait team who have become such incredible partners and friends, made it an even more memorable experience.”

Self-Portrait is also the epitome of 2023's favourite 'quiet luxury' trend - the minimalistic look spearheaded by the HBO series Succession, and drafted into the mainstream sartorial sphere by Sofia Richie.

What is 'quiet luxury'?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion, “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.” The aesthetic consists of laid back, high-end pieces without a logo or brand motif in sight - contrasting brands Gigi has previously worked with including Versace and Tommy Hilfiger.

Like the majority of It-girls in 2023, Gigi Hadid is officially a minimalistic muse.