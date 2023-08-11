Kylie Jenner's daring birthday dress was seriously unexpected

Kylie Jenner has started her 26th year of life as she means to go on - with an impeccably stylish sartorial agenda.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister celebrated her birthday on Thursday, and naturally did so in the utmost fashionable manner. She shared a series of images on Instagram for her 398 million followers from her luxurious beach-clad getaway, saying: "thank you for the birthday wishes [heart emojis] forever grateful".

Kylie shared images on Instagram on her 26th birthday

From aboard a yacht in the middle of the ocean, Kylie posed wearing a slinky black halterneck dress with daring cut-outs across the lower back. She scooped her hair back in a slick bun and wore minimal gold jewellery.

Cut-outs have been a major trend throughout the whole of 2023 both on and off the runway, and Kylie has never been afraid to make bold choices with her outfits. From her Versace feathered lilac gown at the 2019 Met Gala to her love for OTT bijouterie (take her Thierry Mugler headpiece, for example), she’s a notable face in the world of audacious A-list dressers.

Kylie wore a surprisingly laid back dress

Despite it's cool-girl cuts, this dress was surprisingly pared-back by her standards. There wasn't a shimmer of glitter or a touch of 'extra' in sight, which is the norm for the beauty entrepeneur, who wore not one, but two dazzling pink ensembles on her 21st birthday.

Kylie has however, been through a major style rennaissance as of late, which was reflected in her birthday look. She's joined the numerous celebrities who have jumped aboard the quiet luxury aesthetic train. From Ferragamo two-pieces to black Bottega dresses and The Row’s signature ‘Olivia’ pumps (nothing says quiet luxury like Mary Kate and Ashley’s It-girl label), she's had a noticeable wardrobe switch up that boasts an ultra chic style agenda.

Kylie's look oozed 'quiet luxury'

Despite her new dress code receiving a warm reception from most of her fans, there was one particular item some were not so enthusiastic about...In an off-duty, minimalistic look, Kylie wore the chicest pair of gold ballet shoes with a dainty bow.

Ballet shoes are a 2023 It-girl staple, as proven by the likes of Sofia Richie, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner. One follower commented: "Let’s not bring back ballet flats. K thanks bye," whilst another said: "Not the ballet flats making a comeback [sad face emoji]. At Hello! Fashion, we're petitioning for the flats to stay for good.

Her 26th year is going to be her chicest yet, and we can't wait to see more of her impeccable outfits.