Mia Regan's £40 H&M jacket is the ultimate autumn 2023 transitional weather piece

The model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham has put the coolest high street jacket on our radars

Mia Regan has a magnificent habit of teaching us a lesson or two with her social media outfit videos.

The 20-year-old British model is the ultimate Gen-Z style muse, with a penchant for vintage dressing, sustainable shopping and putting her own edgy spin on outfits for every occasion.

This summer, she showed us ways to wear 70s stripes at Wimbledon, wore the coolest two-piece to the Saks Potts show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and spliced together images of her festival hair, with her signature blonde mixie cut looking pretty wild.

MORE: Mia Regan's Copenhagen street style is the ultimate autumn inspiration

READ: Romeo Beckham gets the seal of approval from Mia Regan's fashionable festival going parents

Now she’s added the coolest affordable jacket to her 2023 summer outfit roster, and it is literally the perfect transitional weather piece - by no means are we wishing the summer away (if you can even call it ‘summer’ in the UK), but Mia’s bomber is going straight on our wishlists.

She shared a TikTok video with her 321k followers, oozing off-duty cool. She wore a loose fitting pair of light-wash, straight-leg jeans, with the waistband flipped over to leave the lining exposed - a Y2K favourite styling hack known as the ‘foldover’ trend on TikTok.

She paired them with a high-neck burgundy base layer, which harmoniously paired with her cream and deep red varsity jacket layered over the top.

MORE: Mia Regan channelled 70s cool at Wimbledon with Romeo Beckham

READ: Mia Regan wins Wimbledon fashion rocking Victoria Beckham's dress and a mullet

Mia wore this £39.99 jacket from H&M

The ‘Motif-Detail Bomber Jacket’ from H&M gives the retro design a chicer feel with its soft beige colourway. The signature letterman jacket style motifs are delicately outlined in red and navy blue, rather than the traditional block colour. It’s also lightly padded - just what we need as the weather begins to get chillier.

Also, red is the absolute colour of the moment according to fashionistas including Hailey Bieber, Alexa Chung and Mia herself, who has continuously sported her burgundy cowboy boots in recent weeks. This jacket is great for incorporating a touch of red if head-to-toe red like the street stylers at Copenhagen Fashion Week isn't too appealing.

Mia captioned her TikTok video “cute, comfy, happy,” which is exactly how we want to be feeling 24/7 this autumn.