Mia Regan wins Wimbledon fashion rocking Victoria Beckham's dress and a mullet

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan wins Wimbledon fashion rocking Victoria Beckham's dress
Romeo Beckham's girlfriend attended the first day of Wimbledon with her beau

Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Model Mia Regan confirmed her It-girl status on Monday when she donned a lime green crepe batwing dress from Victoria Beckham's coveted eponymous collection. 

Attending the first day of Wimbledon with her beau, Romeo Beckham, the 20-year-old runway star turned heads as she donned a silhouette-enhancing gathered waist midi dress in parrot green - the same one that has been worn by the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Maya Jama, Bella Hadid and of course, VB herself. 

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attend Wimbledon© Instagram
Mia Regan lit up Wimbledon in Victoria Beckham's parrot green midi dress

Styling her platinum blonde pixie-cut-mullet hybrid in elegant curls, Mia wore a dewy foundation, golden bronzer and rosy pink lipstick to highlight her natural features as she attended tennis' most fashionable affair. 

Fashion mogul Victoria describes her cult parrot green gown as one which "exudes modern refinement." Complete with a gathered front, tulip sleeve detail and slight V-neck at the back, her £850 wardrobe staple is "softy shaped around the waist to fit and flatter." 

Mia Regan wears a Victoria Beckham dress to eat strawberries at Wimbledon
Mia tucked into strawberries as she enjoyed the first day of Wimbledon

Mia was armed with Victoria's luxury 'Chain Pouch' handbag in black leather, which she proudly displayed on her Instagram Story along with the caption "@victoriabeckham dress and bag xxx". 

Bella Hadid posing backstage with Gigi and Victoria's daughter Harper © Getty
Bella Hadid wearing the stunning dress whilst posing backstage with Gigi and Victoria's daughter Harper

Taking to Instagram, Mia's boyfriend Romeo shared a charming photo of the duo. 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain© Getty
Queen Letizia of Spain is also the proud owner of Victoria's famous dress

"Nice day out @wimbledon with @mimimoocher," he penned, which sparked a reaction from fans and family - including his former Spice Girl mum who flooded the comments with pink hearts. 

"Couple goals," penned one fan, as another agreed: "Gorgeous couple, so down to earth." Mia has dated Victoria and David Beckham's son, Romeo, for the past three years, and the duo are swiftly becoming the power couple of the era. 

romeo beckham mia regan pose together party© Getty
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been dating for three years

From twinning sartorial moments on the red carpet to perfecting off-duty cool during London and Paris Fashion Weeks, they’ve had some of the most epic fashion moments, both together and individually.

LOOK: Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan's separate living quarters at David & Victoria's £31million home

Most recently, Mia stole the spotlight at Cannes Film Festival in a head-to-toe silver ensemble crafted from custom latex by AVELLANO.

Mia Regan is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.© Getty
Mia looked bewitching in silver at the Cannes Film Festival
