Mia Regan wins Wimbledon fashion rocking Victoria Beckham's dress and a mullet

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend attended the first day of Wimbledon with her beau

Model Mia Regan confirmed her It-girl status on Monday when she donned a lime green crepe batwing dress from Victoria Beckham's coveted eponymous collection.

Attending the first day of Wimbledon with her beau, Romeo Beckham, the 20-year-old runway star turned heads as she donned a silhouette-enhancing gathered waist midi dress in parrot green - the same one that has been worn by the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Maya Jama, Bella Hadid and of course, VB herself.

© Instagram Mia Regan lit up Wimbledon in Victoria Beckham's parrot green midi dress

Styling her platinum blonde pixie-cut-mullet hybrid in elegant curls, Mia wore a dewy foundation, golden bronzer and rosy pink lipstick to highlight her natural features as she attended tennis' most fashionable affair.

Fashion mogul Victoria describes her cult parrot green gown as one which "exudes modern refinement." Complete with a gathered front, tulip sleeve detail and slight V-neck at the back, her £850 wardrobe staple is "softy shaped around the waist to fit and flatter."

Mia tucked into strawberries as she enjoyed the first day of Wimbledon

Mia was armed with Victoria's luxury 'Chain Pouch' handbag in black leather, which she proudly displayed on her Instagram Story along with the caption "@victoriabeckham dress and bag xxx".

© Getty Bella Hadid wearing the stunning dress whilst posing backstage with Gigi and Victoria's daughter Harper

Taking to Instagram, Mia's boyfriend Romeo shared a charming photo of the duo.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain is also the proud owner of Victoria's famous dress

"Nice day out @wimbledon with @mimimoocher," he penned, which sparked a reaction from fans and family - including his former Spice Girl mum who flooded the comments with pink hearts.

"Couple goals," penned one fan, as another agreed: "Gorgeous couple, so down to earth." Mia has dated Victoria and David Beckham's son, Romeo, for the past three years, and the duo are swiftly becoming the power couple of the era.

© Getty Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been dating for three years

From twinning sartorial moments on the red carpet to perfecting off-duty cool during London and Paris Fashion Weeks, they’ve had some of the most epic fashion moments, both together and individually.

Most recently, Mia stole the spotlight at Cannes Film Festival in a head-to-toe silver ensemble crafted from custom latex by AVELLANO.