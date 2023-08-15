Mollie King reveals her holiday beauty essentials - and they're all under £30

The BBC Radio 1 presenter and former The Saturdays member shared her affordable must-have beauty buys

Whittling down our beauty arsenal into just a few can't-live-without products is one of the most agonising – although ultimately satisfying when we get it bang on – parts of our holiday prep.

But it appears that radio presenter and former The Saturdays star Mollie King doesn't faff about with a label maker and travel bottles, trying to squeeze an entire apothecary's worth of product into her suitcase.

Instead, the 36-year-old looked cool as a cucumber on Monday when she gave fans an insight into her personal pre-travel ritual.

Chatting merrily away to her 1m followers via her Instagram Stories, Mollie picked up a few products in British high street retailer Boots that she considers to be her "holiday essentials".

READ: How Mollie King went from girl band glam to 'Quiet Luxury' cricket WAG

The radio presenter shared that she is set to head off for a few days next week for a "family break", a slice of well-earned respite following her cricketer fiancé Stuart Broad's retirement from the sport. Mollie picked up a few affordable skincare products that are widely available here in the UK.

© Instagram / @mollieking Mollie picked up an affordable skincare classic

One of her choices was Garnier's classic Micellar Cleansing Water in its limited-edition Pride month packaging. The iconic skincare product, retailing at £7.99 for 400ml in Boots, is a staple product in the arsenal of many a beauty lover, but Mollie revealed that it was a recent discovery for her.

MORE: Mollie King wore the ultimate £5,900 'Tenniscore' Chanel bag to Wimbledon

READ: Wimbledon Style: The best dressed guests at Wimbledon 2023

© Instagram / @mollieking The radio presenter also bought a hydrating serum and a blemish gel

The radio presenter also picked up French pharmaceutical brand Vichy's Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum, retailing at £26.00 in Boots. The lightweight gel serum is designed to deliver long-lasting hydration – perfect for if you are flying since the humidity levels plummet when you are at a high altitude.

Another of Mollie's must-haves was CeraVe's Blemish Control Gel, priced at £14.50 in Boots. Packed with salicylic acid and niacinamide, this targeted treatment penetrates pores and works to reduce the appearance of blemishes and blackheads.

A relatable celebrity beauty shopper? We're very much here for Mollie's affordable Boots buys…