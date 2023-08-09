Rita Ora's 'something borrowed' is bang on trend for SS23

The British singer and her filmmaker husband recently released the first images of their intimate wedding.

But, quite frankly, the only thing that's still on our minds right now is Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's understated yet impeccably stylish wedding.Incase you missed it, last week the two shared photos from their intimate wedding to mark their one year anniversary and dished out all the details of the ceremony held at their Los Angeles home in 2022.

Of all of the stellar celebrity weddings this year including Sofia Richie and Barbara Palvin, Rita’s was by for the most pared back, which was mirrored in her fashion agenda. Accessories were kept to a minimum, but the sentimental piece of jewellery she did wear as her ‘something borrowed’ is actually one of summer 2023’s coolest jewellery trends.

In an exclusive interview with British Vogue, Rita explained: “I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in. My sister Elena put [the bracelet] on my wrist. It was beautiful. My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun.”

Since Coco Chanel (who famously once said: “a woman should have ropes and ropes of pearls,") first introduced pearls into mainstream fashion, they've never really left. There have been times when pearls were considered 'old fashioned’ considering many of us connect the jewellery style to our grandmothers or the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But, like many other retro trends this year, they are back with a bang. If the influence of the Y2K girlies, the Mermaidcore trend, or the Princess of Wales' appearance in a Camilla Elphick pearl belt wasn’t enough to make them cool again in 2023, the Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld themed event this May certainly was.

For the lucky ones who still have holidays coming up, pearls are absolutely the bijouterie you need in your accessories arsenal.

From Rita’s Tom Ford wedding dress to her retro hair accessory, her pearls and her exquisite 60s-inspired make-up, we have honestly been obsessing over every little fashion and beauty moment.