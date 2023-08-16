Lily James champions the Prada bag trend that just won’t quit

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, it's not uncommon to see trends come and go. However, there are certain pieces that manage to transcend the fads and capture the hearts of fashion enthusiasts season after season.

One such accessory, that has now become a celebrity must-have, is Prada's crochet raffia Tote Bag. The latest advocate is none other than Lily James, who was spotted donning the accessory on her latest summer jaunt.

Crafted with impeccable attention to detail, Prada's Raffia Bag strikes the perfect balance between casual elegance and functional sophistication. It was the cult accessory to be seen with as far back as in 2021, with A-listers such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber all rocking the crochet design.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James is the latest Prada raffia bag fan

Featuring a gentle and artfully relaxed structure, the bag evokes memories of carefree summer days while maintaining a level of refinement that aligns with the brand’s signature aesthetic. Crafted from raffia-inspired yarn – the bag boasts a fresh take on Prada's iconic triangle motif, adorning the front panel with intricate embroidery of the brand's lettered logo. For Lily James, known for her eclectic style choices, the bag effortlessly complements her bohemian-inspired beach wear.

MORE: Lily James just wore two of 2023's coolest trends

RELATED: Lily James' stunning glittery mini dress just won Glastonbury fashion

© @rosiehw Rosie has also been spotted with the accessory

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a style icon in her own right, has been spotted carrying the bag on multiple occasions. The bag's slouchy silhouette provides the perfect canvas for Rosie to display her ‘Quiet Luxury’ fashion prowess. She effortlessly pairs it with both casual outfits and more tailored looks, showcasing the bag's versatility on and off the beach.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa has also fallen for the bag's charm

Dua Lipa, has also embraced the allure of the bag, donning it in a blue colourway. Dua's dynamic style often combines elements from various eras, and the bag seamlessly fits into her aesthetic.

In a world where fashion choices are as diverse as the celebrities who make them, Prada's bag emerges as a unifying accessory, appealing to the discerning tastes of our favourite A-listers. With its unique blend of craftsmanship and undeniable charm, it's no wonder that this bag has taken the fashion world by storm and found its way into the arms of these style icons.