Coleen Rooney’s best fashion moments: Every time Wagatha Christie honestly proved she was a style icon

From courtroom suits to Vogue covers and Glastonbury, these are all the OG WAG’s best ever looks

In the world of fashion, WAGs have always left an indelible mark on the industry. From Victoria Beckham to Abbey Clancy, the wives and girlfriends of footballers have captivated audiences.

Fresh off the heels of the sleuthing scandal that rocked the nation, and an appearance on the digital cover of British Vogue, Coleen Rooney (aka Wagatha Christie) is turning into a style icon in her own right. From her early days as a WAG to her evolution into a fashion-savvy entrepreneur, Rooney's fashion journey has been one filled with daring choices and a distinct personal flair. The OG WAG is cementing her status as an inspiration to many, so there has never been a better time to look back at her most stylish moments.

Courtroom Power Suits and Tailored Elegance

Coleen Rooney departed the Royal Courts of Justice on May 13, 2022 in London during her libel battle dubbed by the media as the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial. The case centred around accusations that Rebekkah Vardy leaked false stories about Mrs Rooney's private life to the press. The case saw her embrace chic power suits and tailored ensembles. Her appearance in a soft grey monochromatic pantsuit at a business event was a true testament to her transformation into a modern, sophisticated woman with an axe to grind.

© Karwai Tang Coleen Rooney at the Royal Courts of Justice on May 13, 2022

British Vogue Cover

On the cover of British Vogue, Rooney proved her style prowess while championing her hometown of Liverpool. Donning an elegant wool trench, and a relaxed updo she demonstrated her ability to adapt her style while staying true to her fashion sensibilities. This moment highlighted her unique approach to embracing life's ups and downs while remaining utterly iconic. A big serve.

Coleen looked radiant

Glastonbury Casual Chic

While she's known for her glamorous looks, Rooney's casual ensembles are equally noteworthy. Often spotted in laid-back yet stylish outfits during her downtime, a particularly iconic moment was her appearance in distressed denim shorts paired with a on trend embellished khaki blazer for Glastonbury in 2013. The ensemble, complete with red quilted Chanel bag, showcased her knack for elevating simple outfits into fashion statements.

© Danny Martindale Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney attended day 2 of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm

60s Red Carpet Glamour

© Samir Hussein Coleen Rooney arrives at The Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House Hotel

Coleen Rooney's appearances on the red carpet have consistently turned heads. One of her most memorable moments was at the 2010 Pride of Britain Awards, where she dazzled in a 60s style black shift dress. The ensemble, complete with appropriately-of-the-era bouffant and satin headband showcased Rooney's ability to balance retro glamour and modern sophistication.

Barbiecore

© Max Mumby/Indigo Wayne Rooney looks on, from behind a glass door, as his wife Coleen Rooney watches the races on 'Liverpool Day'

Her longtime attendance of the Grand National has led to some unforgettable fashion moments. Coleen Rooney watched the races on 'Liverpool Day' of the iconic horse meeting at Aintree in a fuschia pink dress, which proved she was doing Barbiecore before it was even a thing. We stan.

High-street hero

© Ian Gavan Coleen Rooney attended a photocall to launch her fashion collection for Littlewoods on November 18, 2010

Despite being a well-known figure, Rooney has remained relatable by embracing high street fashion. Back in 2010 she attended a photocall to launch her SS11 collection designed for Littlewoods.com at Claridges Hotel. Her collaboration produced some memorable pieces, and flattering silhouettes. We still love her fashion-forward fringe and hun-approved embellished mini.

Baden-Baden Street Style

© C. Uncle Coleen McLoughlin, as she was then known, enjoyed a night out at a local bar in Germany

Back when she was still just the letter G in the WAG acronym, Rooney was starting to flex her stylish wings. The England players’ wives and girlfriends nights out in Baden-Baden during the Germany World Cup 2006 courted so much attention that many blamed them for the team’s losses on the pitch.

Coleen Rooney's fashion journey has been nothing short of inspiring. From her early days in the limelight as a WAG to her current role as the nation’s vindicated sweetheart, she has consistently demonstrated her own sense of style. Whether gracing the red carpet, rocking casual chic looks, or embracing power suits, Rooney's is still one to watch.