Coleen Rooney looks mesmerizing in stunning new photos as she talks Rebekah Vardy in first interview since court case

Coleen Rooney has opened up about Rebekkah Vardy in her first interview since the famous 'Wagatha Christie' court case concluded during a stunning new photoshoot.

The wife of Wayne Rooney looked simply radiant for the occasion, wearing a selection of flawlessly styled looks, including an ultra-luxe camel coat she donned for the cover shot for the latest issue of Vogue Magazine.

"It was so weird that first day, actually sitting on a bench together," Coleen said, talking about coming face-to-face with Rebekah for the first time in court.

"It was so difficult in that courtroom, [...] especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy." She later explained: "I’m a forgive-and-forget person, I can't be bothered with things going on and on. Adding: "But this is obviously totally different."

© Vogue/Alec Maxwell

On Friday 29 July, Rebekah lost the libel case she had filed against Coleen. The case originally began after Coleen published a tweet in October 2019, accusing Rebekah of leaking private information to The Sun. Explaining that after "a few years" she had realised that someone following her private Instagram account had been sharing "so much information," about her life.

Coleen is channelling the incident into an upcoming three-part series, its working title aptly named, Wagatha Christie, with Disney+, in which she will tell her side of the story.

© Vogue/Alec Maxwell

Now, Coleen couldn't look more radiant with the proceedings behind her. Her impeccable cover shot saw her sweep her warm chestnut tresses back with elegant face-framing wisps blowing in the wind. Her makeup looked equally as flawless and was comprised of elegant false lashes, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

A second look saw her slip into an impeccable white maxiskirt that was adorned with elegant spherical shapes. The ivory-hued piece was paired with a contrasting chunky grey knitted jumper and classic white pointed-toe heels.

Her luscious locks were worn down this time and were styled into soft waves as she smouldered for the camera. Her third sartorial display saw her slip into a slick grey chequered coat and matching blazer.

See the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 22 August.