Lily James’ mini dress proves this is the autumn 2023 micro trend to look out for

Lily James’ effortlessly cool style agenda has got us utterly captivated once again.

The reason she is one of our style icons is because she nails trend-led ensembles as well as experimental looks. And after combining two of 2023's coolest trends this summer, she has proved that snake print is the micro trend to watch out for this autumn.

MORE: Lily James' stunning glittery mini dress just won Glastonbury fashion

RELATED: Lily James wore this summer's most bizarre hair accessory and you probably missed it

The Pam & Tommy actress reposted an image to her Instagram stories that her friend and model Lorena Rae shared on her Instagram. Lily wore a blue snake print mini dress paired with black strappy heels and her beloved Ray Bans.

Lily reshared the image to her Instagram story



Animal print has been a frontrunner in the fashion sphere since the 1970s, but it appears to be having a revival for late summer/autumn 2023 as proven by brands on the runway, and by the fashion set with their on and off-duty looks.

We got a whiff of this divisive trend’s return during the SS23 fashion shows. 16Arlington produced glittery python print pieces, whilst Alaïa, Khaite, and Tod’s also showed snake print designs. More recently, Khaite and Ganni supplied plenty of inspo in their AW23 collections.

MORE: 20 fashion trends to have on your radar in 2023

READ: 10 autumn fashion trends to have on your radar right now

It’s also popping up on fashionistas' style agendas - Emily Ratajkowski (and our ultimate dog-walking street-style influencer) flaunted her ‘serpent nails’ on Instagram, whilst Jennifer Lopez recently worked out in luminous yellow snake print leggings.

Another micro trend to surprise us recently is rose-print, “Floral prints have always been popular in summer but the Rose is bringing a fresh take on this timeless motif. The print exudes an air of elegance, femininity, and sensuality,” Hello! Fashion’s digital editor Natalie Salmon explained. “The intricately detailed blossoms, often intertwined with delicate stems and leaves, create a visually stunning effect that captures attention immediately. The versatility of the print makes it suitable for various fashion styles and occasions”.

As Anne Hathaway (aka Andy Sachs) said in The Devil Wears Prada, "python's hot right now"....