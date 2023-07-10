Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is Yoni Helbitz? Everything you need to know about Lila Moss' boyfriend
Yoni made an official appearance with Kate Moss' daughter at Wimbledon 2023...

Yoni Helbitz and Lila Moss attend day seven of Wimbledon
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer

When Lila Moss stepped out at Wimbledon 2023, we were captivated by her cornflower blue Ralph Lauren slip dress which came straight out of her mother Kate Moss' style book. But there was one other element of her outing that captured attentions, that everybody is desperate to know more about: her stylish boyfriend.

Here's everything we know so far about Lila's current beau Yoni Helbitz.

Yoni and Lila in the Royal Box at Wimbledon© Karwai Tang
How old is Yoni Helbitz?

Yonatan (Yoni) is 22 years old, two years Lila's senior.

What does Yoni Helbitz do?

Yoni is an e-commerce coordinator and fashion marketer at British luxury label Self Portrait.

How long has Lila Moss been dating Yoni Helbitz?

The two have kept their relationship very private, but Yoni's Instagram shows they have known each other for at least two years, with a photograph on his highlight on a date night at Soho House in June 2021. He also celebrated Lila's birthday with her in the September, posting a series of adorable photos of her and their friends. 

Yoni shared a photo of he and Lila eating© Instagram/@yoniihelbitz
From countryside retreats to beach holidays and walks through London, his highlights boast a plethora of stylish candid shots of Lila.

His highlights are full of candid shots of Lila© Instagram/@yoniihelbitz
Yoni Helbitz and Lila Moss' most stylish couple photos

Yoni and Lila... at Wimbledon 2023

Yoni Helbitz and Lila Moss attend day seven of Wimbledon © Karwai Tang
The two oozed effortless chic at Wimbledon 2023. Lila wore a satin maxi dress with a matching cornflower blue jumper tied around her neck, whilst Yoni wore a relaxed fit navy suit with an open collared white shirt underneath.

Yoni and Lila... exploring London

Yoni Helbitz and Lila Moss© Instagram/@yoniihelbitz
Yoni saved an adorable mirror selfie of the two to his Instagram highlights. Walking arm in arm though London, off-duty cool was on their style agenda. Lila wore blue pinstriped cargo pants with a cropped oatmeal coloured jumper and a leather biker jacket. Yoni wore light wash denim jeans with a buttoned up navy trench coat.

