Selena Gomez showed us 3 ways to wear cool-girl florals this party season

Last night, Selena Gomez hosted her inaugural Rare Impact Fund benefit, showcasing a penchant for opulent fashion choices.

Throughout the night, she flaunted three distinct dresses, each featuring unique and chic floral detail, which was more cool-girl than granny-chic.

To kick off the evening, Gomez graced the red carpet in a custom Valentino silver floor-length gown. The dress was adorned with a dazzling rose at the halter, exuding a touch of ethereal charm. Accompanying this ensemble were Messika dangle earrings, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

© Getty

As the night progressed, Gomez opted for minidresses, each with its own flower power. First, she wore a vibrant purple floral creation by Rahul Mishra, accentuated by a giant purple orchid appliqué on the red carpet. This bold choice showcased her playful side while maintaining an air of elegance.



MORE: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wear matching leather coats for date night with Brooklyn Beckham

READ: Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan stun in Autumn's coolest accessory at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week SS24 show

© Getty

During her on-stage appearance inside the gala, Gomez donned a floral Monse minidress featuring a striking zebra print as well as floral pattern. This outfit combined the edgy zebra pattern with delicate floral embellishments, perfectly encapsulating Gomez's versatile style.

© Monica Schipper

Speaking about the benefit, Gomez expressed her hesitation about soliciting funds, acknowledging the discomfort of asking for financial support. However, she emphasised the positive impact of their efforts, underscoring her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the cause. In an Instagram post the actress-turned-singer explained, “I started The Rare Impact Fund as part of our commitment to providing mental health resources and support to young people around the world. Since 2020, the Rare Impact Fund has expanded globally and provided resources to 25 grantees.”

The Rare Impact Fund, supported by proceeds from Gomez’s beauty line Rare Beauty, actively contributes to mental health organisations. With the goal of raising $100 million over a decade, Gomez and the Rare Beauty team are dedicated to improving access to mental health resources for young people, solidifying their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.