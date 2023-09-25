Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wear matching leather coats for date night with Brooklyn Beckham

From Kim Kardashian's Arsenal girlie 'fit to Emily Ratajkowski's sultry knee-high boots at the US Open, 2023 has really been the year of the celebrity sporting spectator.

But there's more where that came from, and It-girl Nicola Peltz and her pop star bestie Selena Gomez are currently jointly vying for top spot.

The pair stepped out in Paris ahead of the city's week-long contribution to Fashion Month, getting ahead of the game in the outfit department.

Nicola and Selena embraced the football fan atmosphere at Parc des Princes, watching a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille.

© Getty The pair both wore leather maxi coats at the football match

Also in attendance was the billionaire heiress' husband Brooklyn Beckham, who sadly didn't get the memo on their matching coats moment.

Nicola opted for all-black, wearing a mini with keyhole cut-outs and a glossy double-breasted trench layered over the top. The Welcome to Chippendales star completed her look with one of her favourite footwear styles, vertiginous platforms, allowing buttery leather to take centre stage.

© Getty Selena and Nicola both opted for chunky hoop earrings

Selena also championed the autumn-appropriate fabric, rocking an oversized leather coat over a high-neck leopard print dress and a chain-strap crossbody.

Casual football fan 'fits? Not a chance. These two go all out whatever the occasion, and we're totally here for it.

© Getty The trio watched a match at Paris' Parc des Princes

Brooklyn went more low-key with his match-side outfit, sporting a simple white tee with a dark knit tied around his torso, but the overall message from this playfully self-proclaimed "throuple" is clear.

Paris Fashion Week, these three are not coming to play…