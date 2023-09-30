Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz's matching earrings are best friend goals

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz are forever championing 'matching outfits with your best friend' and we can’t get enough.

The dazzling duo have had plenty of iconic fashion moments together. From twinning in Valentino to matching at football matches in Paris and wearing Victoria Beckham-approved off-duty looks: their joint outings are anything but dull for sartorial fanatics.

Adding an accessories moment to their matching roster, Selena shared an image of the two during Paris Fashion Week, and their ‘same but different’ earrings are going on our autumn/winter shopping wishlist.

© Instagram Selena shared the image on Instagram

Murders in The Building actress Selena schooled us on ways to layer this autumn, wearing a white eyelet top over an ecru vest, a blue collared shirt left undone over the top and finished off with a dark grey blazer. She paired it with a slinky gold necklace and oversized gold hoop earrings to elevate her look.

Nicola also opted for large hoops, but used diamante silver earrings to add a touch of glam to her leather jacket look.

Large hoops are a Y2K favourite (we’re looking at you, Jennifer Lopez), but Selena and Nicola’s earrings were slightly smaller in size and boasted a chunkier frame, putting a contemporary twist on the classic silhouette.

© Getty Selena, Brooklyn and Nicola at the PSG football match

Earlier this week, the duo stepped out at a Paris Saint Germain football match wearing the coolest co-ordinating leather coats.

Nicola opted for all-black, wearing a mini dress with cut-outs and a glossy double-breasted trench layered over the top. Selena also championed the autumn-appropriate fabric, rocking an oversized leather coat over a high-neck leopard print dress.

We can’t get enough of their ‘same but different’ matching fashion agendas.