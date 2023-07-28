Florence Pugh's bizarre blue toe nail polish was actually quite vibey

The Oppenheimer actress attended the Lotus London event on Thursday, sporting yet another showstopping look...

If there's one person we can always rely on for a showstopping, totally unexpected, conversation-starting outfit, it's Florence Pugh.

The British actress has had more iconic fashion moments than we can count. From billowing capes to see-through sequin skirts , a meaningful naked dress moment and of course, constant hair transformations, the 27-year-old knows a thing or two about capturing attention with her looks both on and off the red carpet.

This time she sported a totally unexpected colour combination to attend the launch event of Lotus London on Thursday, with an outfit that was giving early 70s cool meets late 70s punk, and we were absolutely here for it

READ: Florence Pugh's latest sheer dress moment is more iconic than ever - here's why

MORE: 9 times Florence Pugh stole the show on the red carpet

© David M. Benett Florence wore a plunging red jumpsuit

Florence stunned in a bright red halter-neck jumpsuit with a plunging neckline (she loves a daring neckline) and gold chains across the midriff, from Italian luxury house Moschino. The one-piece boasted a fitted bodice and flared trousers, which she paired with black peep-toe platforms, layers of gold chains and brand new spiked, platinum tresses.

In case you missed it, this summer Florence has gone from pink hair, to ombre orange and now to bright blonde.

MORE: The most dramatic celebrity hair changes of 2023

READ: Florence Pugh shaved her head for the 2023 Met Gala, and we appreciate the dedication

© David M. Benett Florence Pugh at the launch of Lotus London

Despite her new Barbie-approved tresses stopping us in our tracks, we also noticed that on her toes, she opted for royal blue nail polish - totally opposing her white fingernails and completely clashing with her outfit.

It was an inverted version of the same unexpected colour combination from the Princess of Wales, who surprised us when she wore a royal blue outfit at Easter, paired with wine red nail varnish. Is clashing nail varnish a fashion and beauty trend we've been missing?

© David M. Benett Florence with Maya Jama

The Lotus London launch was a star-studded affair to say the least. Maya Jama, Emma Thynn and John Boyega were amongst the slew of famous faces also in attendance to celebrate the opening of the first flagship in Europe for Lotus cars.