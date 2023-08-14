Alexa Chung just revived these iconic It-girl trainers

The model’s trainers have been worn by fashionistas from Emily Ratajkowski to Whitney Houston...

If there’s one person who can bring an old trend back to life and make us actually want to wear it again, it’s Alexa Chung.

The British model, TV presenter and sartorial icon always puts her signature spin on classic outfits, elevating them with something totally unexpected. Recently she’s incorporated some retro trends into the most sophisticated looks including red jeans, a cheugy personalised tote bag and of course, her beloved ballet shoes.

© Instagram Alexa shared an image on Instagram wearing Nike Cortez's

Alexa has worn her cult-adored Miu Miu ballet flats on repeat this summer, with every outfit from day to night, shorts to skirts, in Italy to Somerset. Finally, she's given them a well-earned rest, and shared an image with her 6.2m Instagram followers wearing a pair of Nike trainers that we can’t believe slipped off our radar.

She proved her style muse status by pairing a crochet blouse, a navy blazer and straight-leg jeans with a pair of white and blue Nike Cortez trainers.

Since the shoe’s release in 1972, it has been an integral part of Nike’s history and part of some seriously iconic fashion moments.

© Michael Zagaris Whitney Houston singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXV in 1991

Whitney Houston wore a pair whilst singing the USA's national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991 and Charlie’s Angels actress Farrah Fawcett posed for an iconic photograph wearing hers on a skateboard in 1977, which Bella Hadid then recreated in 2017 for the shoe’s 45th anniversary.

© ABC Photo Archives Farrah Fawcett filming for Charlie's Angels in 1977

Kristen Stewart has a habit of making the case for comfort on the red carpet and has swapped her stilettos for sneakers on many an occasion. At the London premiere of Charlie's Angels in 2019, she flicked her heels off on the red carpet, and effortlessly slipped into a black and white version of the classic sneaker.

© Gareth Cattermole Kristen Stewart at the Charlie's Angels UK Premiere in 2019

In the late 2010s, every fashionista from Kaia Gerber to Emma Roberts was styling their cult-adored Cortez trainers with a multitude of outfits.

Once again, Alexa has put a forgotten trend back on our radar, and we can’t get enough.